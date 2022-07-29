Ademola Lookman, Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Born in London, Lookman started his football career at lower league side, MK Dons. He gained prominence while at Charlton and then moved to Everton which eventually shot up the trajectory of his career as he came into the limelight.

Lookman is also a star student, passing his GCSE with no less than 3 A's. He is also nicknamed 'Mola, a short form of his name, Ademola. Being born in England, Lookman featured for the English youth teams before switching allegiances.

Ademola Lookman Profile

Full names: Ademola Lookman Olajade

Birth date: October 20, 1997

Nationality: British, Nigerian

Place of birth: Wandsworth, London, England

Age: 24 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: RB Leipzig

Height: 5ft 9'in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Mr and Mrs Lookman

Salary: £52,000 per week

Net worth: £12.7 million

Instagram: @molalookman

Twitter: @Alookman_

How old is Ademola Lookman?

Ademola Lookman Career

Lookman started his professional career at Championship side Charlton Athletic, playing for their under 18 and 21 teams respectively in 2014. It wouldn't take long before he was promoted to the first team, and he made his debut in November 2015.

In January 2017, Lookman joined Merseyside club Everton for a fee of £7.5m, rising up to £11m. His time at Everton began with a bang, and very few can forget his performance against Manchester City when he came on in the 90th minute and still scored.

He was subsequently sold to German outfit, RB Leipzig, but things didn't go his way there. He would be sent out on loan to Fulham, and then to Leicester City where he stayed for the 2021/22 season and became a fan favorite.

Ademola Lookman Salary & Contract

After moving to Leipzig, Lookman started to earn £52,000 a week. Annually, he earns about £2.7 million a year - being one of the highest paid players at the club.

At Everton, he earned about £31,000 a week and then £1.7 million a year. He does earn well, and absolutely shows the level he is at.

What is Ademola Lookman's Net Worth

The London born forward is said to have a net worth of about £12,718,160, with his contract expiring in 2024. There's not too much detail about his properties or what he is invested in at the moment.

Ademola Lookman Girlfriend

Ademola Lookman is not married. It is not known what his current relationship status is at the moment, as his social media doesn't have a lot of posts about his personal life.

Ademola Lookman House & Cars

There is currently no ascertainable information with regards to houses or properties he owns, as he rarely posts about what he is involved in off the pitch.

Ademola Lookman FIFA 22/PES 22 ratings

Ademola Lookman has a rating of 77 on FIFA 22, and his potential rating on the game is 81 and plays as a RM and LM.

Lookman has skill moves of 4 and 4 for his weak Foot, with a medium/medium workrate. His highest attributes are his acceleration (87), balance (85) and agility (90).

On PES, Chukwueze plays as a WF, SS and SMF, with his best attributes being his explosive power (90), top speed (87) and ball control.

Ademola Lookman Social Media

Lookman is on both Twitter and Instagram. His Instagram handle is @molalookman and his Twitter handle is @Alookman_.

His Twitter handle was recently created, and he tends to post on his Instagram - about his football and off the pitch chills.

Ademola Lookman Super Eagles Career

Lookman started his national team career with the England youth teams, coming through the under 19 team. He was crucial for the young lions at the under 20 world cup, scoring thrice in the tournament as England ended up as champions.

In 2018, Lookman was handed a cap for Nigeria as he was yet to play for England, but he rejected it as Gareth Southgate convinced him that he had him as part of his plans. However, it never came, and in 2020, he finally decided to plead his allegiance to Nigeria.

He finally made his first cap in 2022, although it was not a game one would want to remember - the draw against Ghana when Nigeria didn't make the World Cup. So far, he has made 4 appearances, scoring 1 goal against Sao Tome and Principe.

Ademola Lookman Latest Transfer News

Lookman's first big transfer was in 2017 when he moved from Charlton to Everton for an excess of £8 million. While at Everton, he moved on loan to RB Leipzig for about £500k and by 2020, he was signed permanently by the German outfit for £17 million.