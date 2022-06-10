SCOOP

Ademola Lookman explains tough decision to dump England for Nigeria

Tosin Abayomi
It was not easy but Lookman decided to choose Nigeria over England.

RB Leipzig forward on loan Leicester City Ademola Lookman has discussed his decision to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Three Lions of England.

The 24-year-old Lookman decided to dump England and wear the Green and White of Nigeria just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Lookman made his debut for Nigeria from the bench at the Baba Yara Stadium in Ashanti, Ghana and started the return leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.

In a report by Complete Sports, Lookman explained the details on how he made the decision to switch his international allegiance.

According to the report, it was a tough decision as Lookman explained that his parents are Nigerians and have brought him to the country on multiple occasions.

He said, “It was a tough decision. A decision I had to make because obviously, it was my country’s call.

“My parents are Nigerians and I came to Nigeria a lot of times growing up and Nigeria wasn’t new to me.

“Making decisions wasn’t a tough decision in terms of knowing where I was going. Coming into the team, the squad has been great.

Ademola Lookman represented England at youth level
Ademola Lookman represented England at youth level IMAGO / PA Images

"Everyone has been very receptive and welcoming. I love this group and the people,”

Lookman played for England at youth level but not for the senior team before choosing to represent Nigeria.

