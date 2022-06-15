Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Nigeria

Lookman scored his first goal for Nigeria as the Super Eagles thrashed São Tomé and Príncipe 10-0 on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Lookman scored the seventh goal for Nigeria in the 63rd minute before he was replaced by Watford wide man Emmanuel Dennis in the 71st minute.

It took Lookman four games for him to find the back of the net for Nigeria.

Lookman on Super Eagles goal

After finding the back of the net against São Tomé and Príncipe, Lookman took to his official Instagram account to celebrate.

Along with a photo of the game, Lookman posted a message to celebrate the special occasion.

The message said, "Been waiting for this moment and yesterday I scored my first goal for my nation Nigeria. Thank you to everyone for your support."

Lookman, who represented England at youth level before making a tough decision to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria was celebrated by his teammates in the comments section.

The 24-year-old Lookman made his first appearance for Nigeria during the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff double header against the Black Stars of Ghana.