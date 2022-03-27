'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

The 24-year-old was in action as the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 0-0 draw away against the Black Stars of Ghana in a first-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier.

Austin Eguavoen named Lookman on the bench for the crucial game at a 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Leicester City wide man was introduced in the 74th minute for Nantes forward Moses Simon.

Now back in Nigeria, Lookman took to social media to reflect on his international debut.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Lookman wrote, "Extremely proud and grateful to have made my @ng_supereagles debut.

"Thank you God for the opportunity, it means everything to put on the shirt and represent my country. See you on Tuesday. We need your support."