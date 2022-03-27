2022 WCQ

'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
The 24-year-old Lookman is expected to play a big role for Nigeria against Ghana in the 2nd leg at Abuja.

Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman has given his thoughts after his first appearance for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 24-year-old was in action as the Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 0-0 draw away against the Black Stars of Ghana in a first-leg 2022 FIFA World Cup double-header playoff qualifier.

Austin Eguavoen named Lookman on the bench for the crucial game at a 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Leicester City wide man was introduced in the 74th minute for Nantes forward Moses Simon.

Now back in Nigeria, Lookman took to social media to reflect on his international debut.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Lookman wrote, "Extremely proud and grateful to have made my @ng_supereagles debut.

"Thank you God for the opportunity, it means everything to put on the shirt and represent my country. See you on Tuesday. We need your support."

Lookman will aim to take part when the Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Black Stars of Ghana in the second-leg fixture scheduled for a 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

