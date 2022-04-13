Adekunle Gold leads reactions as Benzema eliminates Chelsea from UCL

Imago

The defending Champions had lost previously the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge and needed a miracle to overcome the Los Blancos and progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

However, despite the win the Blues were knocked out on aggregate having lost 3-1 in the first-leg.

Mason Mount opened the scoring for the Blues in the first-half before Antonio Rudiger levelled matters on aggregate.

Timo Werner thought he had put the Blues ahead in the 75th minute before substitute Rodrygo pulled one back for Real Madrid just minutes after coming on, feeding off a delightful cross from Luka Modric.

The game dragged into extra-time and Karim Benzema yet again settled the score after scoring in the 96th minute of added time to knock the defending Champions out of the tournament on 5-4 aggregate.

Following the disappointing result for the Blues, fans have taken to social media to react to the result including multi-award winning Afrobeats Superstar Adekunle Gold who is a Manchester United supporter.

AG Baby seems to have been impressed with the Blues electric performance despite the final outcome of the match as he tweeted via his official twitter page: "Chelsea players will always have my respect. always."

Here are other reactions from Twitter below: