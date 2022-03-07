Adebayo Akinfewa wins Call Of Duty tournament ahead of Ronaldo and Joao Felix

David Ben
Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa has defeated a host of football superstars including Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Brazil legend Ronaldo to win a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament.

39-year-old Wycombe Wanderers' striker Adebayo Akinfewa has won the Call Of Duty tournament ahead of a host of other football stars.

Akinfewa battled in lobby with 23 fellow professional footballers, including some legends of the game.

The tournament also included Eight Premier League players: Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, Newcastle's January mega-signing Bruno Guimares, Tottenham trio Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon and Steven Berwijn.

Then there was Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario competing against Adebayo Akinfenwa alongside Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Lyon star Lucas Paqueta who were also competing.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario
Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario Imago
Atletico Madrid foward Joao Felix
Atletico Madrid foward Joao Felix Photo by Getty/Soccrates Images

Eventually, his team came out on top as the ''strong-man'' even recorded the final kill of the game to rubberstamp his victory.

Following his tournament victory, Akinfenwa then received a custom-made tophy which was organised by 433 and popular video game - Call of Duty.

Adebayo Akinfewa
Adebayo Akinfewa Instagram

Speaking on his victory at the tournament the English veteran striker said:

“I was gassed, I won’t lie. There was big hitters, and a couple of them tried to take out my team.

“I think I did the rope-a-dope, because I was telling them, ‘I’m a FIFA man…’ and then it just came out. Bam! I’m humble; I was gassed.

“A lot of them in there were the real deal. I’m not going to lie. Everyone associated their teams and had a couple of big hitters there.

“Me, what I do, I practice behind cameras. You know, when the lights are down and everybody is sleeping, I’m up doing weights. The people don’t know! There are methods to my madness.” Akinfewa told 433.

The trophy is his second piece of silverware this season following his EFL Goal of the Month award for League One back in December courtesy of his strike against AFC Wimbledon at Adams Park.

Akinfenwa will no doubt enjoy his win over some of the best players in the world game. The 39-year-old is currently playing in his final professional season as he will retire at the end of the current campaign.

Akinfewa has also hinted at a future with the WWE and remains the strongest footballer on the planet.

