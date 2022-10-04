23 minutes Adan HORROR show gifts Marseille dramatic win over 10-man Sporting

Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan had a devastating nightmare in between the sticks for the Portuguese side in an empty stadium.

Lisbon got off to a blistering start when youngster Trincao fired them in front as early as the first minute.

However, a remarkable 15 minutes collapse led by goalkeeper Adan saw Marseille turn things around in dramatic fashion to seal a first Champions League win of the season.

First, against the run of play, Adan attempted a clearance which came off the boot of the lurking Alexis Sanchez and into the net to draw Marseille level.

Three minutes after, a superb header from Amine Harit gave Marseille the lead for the first time in the game.

Things then went from bad to worse for the visitors, the 35-year-old got himself sent for handling the ball outside his area in the 23rd minute.

Former Tottenham forward, Marcus Edwards was sacrificed for another goalkeeper, Franco Israel, who made his official debut in the Champions League and for the club.

Two minutes after coming on, Marseille doubled their advantage via another header, this time, Leonardo Balerdi with an outstanding header from a corner to make it 3-1.

Marseille seals first win vs Portuguese teams in 27 years

The Ligue 1 rode on Sporting Incredible first half capitulation to kick start their Champions League season with their first win.

Following that remarkable turnaround, the French failed to make their numerical superiority count for large parts.

But six minutes from time, Chance Mbemba capitalised on another poor goalkeeping from the Sporting substitute to seal the win.