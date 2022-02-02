Nigerian-born Achiuwa, Okoro and Dosunmu make NBA Rising Stars game

Tosin Abayomi
Okoro, Dosunmu and Achiuwa are the players that will represent Nigerian at the NBA Rising Stars game.

Achiuwa, Okoro and Dosunmu will represent Nigeria at the Rising Stars game
Achiuwa, Okoro and Dosunmu will represent Nigeria at the Rising Stars game

Three Nigerian players have been selected to take part in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars game.

Toronto Raptor center Precious Achiuwa who is a member of Nigeria's senior men's national basketball team known as D'Tigers makes the team.

Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls and Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers are two players of Nigerian descent that made the team.

Achiuwa made a transition to the Toronto Raptors after being traded from the Miami Heat this off-season.

Okoro made a step up in his second season with the Cavs while Dosunmu has been one of the outstanding rookies this season.

The three Nigerians will take part in the Rising Stars Challenge at the All-Star weekend.

Check out the Rising Stars Roster

twitter.com

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

twitter.com

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson

The Rising Stars is part of the All-Star festivities and will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

