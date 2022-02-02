Three Nigerian players have been selected to take part in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars game.
Nigerian-born Achiuwa, Okoro and Dosunmu make NBA Rising Stars game
Okoro, Dosunmu and Achiuwa are the players that will represent Nigerian at the NBA Rising Stars game.
Toronto Raptor center Precious Achiuwa who is a member of Nigeria's senior men's national basketball team known as D'Tigers makes the team.
Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls and Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers are two players of Nigerian descent that made the team.
Achiuwa made a transition to the Toronto Raptors after being traded from the Miami Heat this off-season.
Okoro made a step up in his second season with the Cavs while Dosunmu has been one of the outstanding rookies this season.
The three Nigerians will take part in the Rising Stars Challenge at the All-Star weekend.
Check out the Rising Stars Roster
ROOKIES
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
SOPHOMORES
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
G LEAGUE IGNITE
MarJon Beauchamp
Dyson Daniels
Jaden Hardy
Scoot Henderson
The Rising Stars is part of the All-Star festivities and will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022.