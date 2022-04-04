'Did the paint finish' - AC Milan fans blame new kit for disappointing draw against Bologna

Tosin Abayomi
AC Milan fans believe the new kit is to blame for dropping 2 points in the race for the Scudetto.

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna at the San Siro in an Italian Serie A fixture played on Monday, April 4, 2022.

After victory for Napoli at the weekend, AC Milan needed a win to maintain a three-point lead at the top of the table.

The Rossoneri however could not convert the several chances they created as Bologna held on for a draw.

The game was the first time, AC Milan launched their new kit designed by international sportswear brand Puma.

Playing at the San Siro, Milan could not get the job done and their fans took to social media to react.

Milan fans were of the opinion that the new kit is to blame for dropping a crucial two points at home against a middle-of-the-table team.

See reactions below

Milan are now just one point ahead of Victor Osimhen's Napoli with just seven games left to play this season.

Inter Milan are also in the race after a 1-0 victory away against Juventus leaving them four points behind but with a game in hand.

Milan will aim to do better when they travel to take on Torino in their next league game scheduled for Sunday, April 10, 2022.

