AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

Izuchukwu Akawor
The defender was robbed in Italy with his wife and six-month-old baby present at the time.

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez was the victim of a burglary at his Italian home, according to a report from RMC via L'Equipe on Wednesday.

The report stated that his wife and baby were present at the time of the attack, with no violence committed, but they were deeply shocked.

Hernandez was said to be absent during the attack but his family was not so lucky.

According to the report, the wife and baby have been shocked by the attack even though there was no violence.

However, the defender lost valuables, with the Police already investigating the burglary. Police will use surveillance cameras and the testimony of Hernandez's wife, per RMC.

The left-back is the latest football star to be met with a robbery attack in his home in Italy.

Recently, former Manchester United and Turin-based winger, Angel di Maria, was also a victim at his home in Turin.

Di Maria's was broken into by three criminals who tried to break into his home with the Juventus star and his family inside.

However, the robbers were unable to gain entrance into the garden only to be put off by the security guard as the alarm went off. One of the robbers was arrested by the Police.

Meanwhile, Hernandez was in action at the weekend as Milan defeated their host Hellas Verona 2-1 on Saturday.

He featured for 90 minutes and proved why he remains a key player for the Rossoneri as they continue the quest to defend their Serie A crown.

Hernandez has played in nine of 10 matches this season for Milan in the League and scored one goal and assisted another.

