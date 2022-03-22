WHAT'S BUZZING

7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The opening parade at the 26th edition of the Nigerian University Games was a sight to behold.

The colourful scenes from the opening ceremony of NUGA
The colourful scenes from the opening ceremony of NUGA

On Saturday, March 19 2022, Pulse Sports Nigeria was live at the University of Lagos for the opening ceremony of the Nigerian University Games (NUGA).

Recommended articles

With no fewer than 74 schools from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones present, the cultural diversity on display was truly a sight to behold.

While some teams remained in sports-themed attire, others decided to use the opening ceremony to showcase the beauty and diversity of their respective cultures.

Here is a list of some of the best-dressed schools from the opening day:

1.) Adamawa State University, ASU

Students from Adamawa State University
Students from Adamawa State University Pulse Nigeria

Representing the northern part of the country, students from Adamawa state university stood out with the unique colours of their traditional attire. As most other schools chose to go with tracksuits and other sportswear, they took the opportunity of the parade to showcase the best of their culture.

Speaking exclusively with Pulse Sports Nigeria, one of their students revealed that the whole idea behind their mode of dressing was to represent their culture as much as possible.

2.) Ebonyi State University, ESU

Ebonyi State University Abakaliki
Ebonyi State University Abakaliki Pulse Nigeria

Students of Ebonyi state University decided to add a bit of a modern twist to their traditional attire. The chosen material was used to create modern styles which really made them stand out at the opening ceremony.

3.) Benson Idahosa University, BIU

Benson Idahosa University
Benson Idahosa University Pulse Nigeria

Talk about keeping it 'short and sweet', students of Benson Idahosa University stood out with their uniformed dress of which the highlight was the shorts. BIU, has a bit of history in the competition, emerging as the top-ranked private University at the 2017 edition of the games.

When asked about the inspiration for the attire, their students revealed that the goal was to stand out and let other schools know that they are not there just to participate, but to win medals.

4.) Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Pulse Nigeria

With one of the largest contingents present at the competition, Obafemi Awolowo University was hard to miss on the opening ceremony.

Their athletes rendered different styles of their Ankara fabric from the typical 'Buba and Shokoto' to some trendy English inspired designs, they were truly one of the schools which stood out.

5.) Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education

Rivers State University
Rivers State University Pulse Nigeria

Even if they do not finish with nearly as many medals as their fellow representatives from Rivers state, nobody can fault the delegates from Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education in when it comes to their dressing.

Dressed in the traditional George wrapper along with shirts and hats, the athletes really stood out with their beautiful traditional attire.

6.) University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT

Defending champions UNIPORT
Defending champions UNIPORT Pulse Nigeria

Defending NUGA champions UNIPORT caught the eye with their casual look. You could easily mistake them for a troupe of golfers with their matching shorts and fedoras.

Relaxed look or not, the record winners of the competition have already set the pace in the opening days of the competition, packing 14 gold medals, ten more than the next best UNILAG with four gold medals.

7.) Ekiti State University, ESU

Students from Ekiti State University
Students from Ekiti State University Pulse Nigeria

While many of their counterparts chose to go with brightly coloured attires, students of the Ekiti State University went for a darker themed fabric.

Although the school is yet to feature in the top 10 for medals, we have to admit that their dressing caught the eye.

Which of these schools deserves the title of best dressed?

You can check out Pulse Sports for more coverage on the ongoing NUGA games.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • The colourful scenes from the opening ceremony of NUGA

    7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

  • Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly car crash on Tuesday morning

    Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

  • Super Eagles camp continues to bubble

    Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash

Recommended articles

Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Super Eagles: Nigerians get their wish, Maduka Okoye to miss Ghana clash

Heartbeat of the tournament: volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

"Heartbeat of the tournament": volunteer spirit lights up Katara Amphitheatre

7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi more valuable than Ghana's entire squad named for the Nigeria clash

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Trending

LA LIGA

'My husband is the best center back in the world' - Shakira reacts as Barcelona disgrace Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

Shakira believes Pique is the best in the world

Davido parties with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho

Davido and Sancho are chilling in Dubai
2022 WCQ

Iheanacho, Ighalo join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 10 for Ghana clash

Odion Ighalo is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp

Victor Agali scores 2 goals as Ex-Super Eagles beat Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's novelty match [Photos]

Ex-Super Eagles players defeated Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty match
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kanu responds to 'fake news' about his presence at Tinubu's novelty match

Ex-Super Eagles players defeated Team Lagos 2-0 at Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty match
2022 WCQ

Ekong, Balogun among 5 Super Eagles to open camp for clash against Ghana

Five Super Eagles players are in camp for the game against Ghana

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana involved in ghastly accident ahead of clash with Algeria

Cameroonian shot stopper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly car crash on Tuesday morning
2022 WCQ

Aribo, Dennis join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 18 for Ghana clash

Super Eagles camp continues to bubble