7 most fashionable schools at the NUGA UNILAG 2022

With no fewer than 74 schools from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones present, the cultural diversity on display was truly a sight to behold.

While some teams remained in sports-themed attire, others decided to use the opening ceremony to showcase the beauty and diversity of their respective cultures.

Here is a list of some of the best-dressed schools from the opening day:

1.) Adamawa State University, ASU

Representing the northern part of the country, students from Adamawa state university stood out with the unique colours of their traditional attire. As most other schools chose to go with tracksuits and other sportswear, they took the opportunity of the parade to showcase the best of their culture.

Speaking exclusively with Pulse Sports Nigeria, one of their students revealed that the whole idea behind their mode of dressing was to represent their culture as much as possible.

2.) Ebonyi State University, ESU

Students of Ebonyi state University decided to add a bit of a modern twist to their traditional attire. The chosen material was used to create modern styles which really made them stand out at the opening ceremony.

3.) Benson Idahosa University, BIU

Talk about keeping it 'short and sweet', students of Benson Idahosa University stood out with their uniformed dress of which the highlight was the shorts. BIU, has a bit of history in the competition, emerging as the top-ranked private University at the 2017 edition of the games.

When asked about the inspiration for the attire, their students revealed that the goal was to stand out and let other schools know that they are not there just to participate, but to win medals.

4.) Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU

With one of the largest contingents present at the competition, Obafemi Awolowo University was hard to miss on the opening ceremony.

Their athletes rendered different styles of their Ankara fabric from the typical 'Buba and Shokoto' to some trendy English inspired designs, they were truly one of the schools which stood out.

5.) Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education

Even if they do not finish with nearly as many medals as their fellow representatives from Rivers state, nobody can fault the delegates from Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education in when it comes to their dressing.

Dressed in the traditional George wrapper along with shirts and hats, the athletes really stood out with their beautiful traditional attire.

6.) University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT

Defending NUGA champions UNIPORT caught the eye with their casual look. You could easily mistake them for a troupe of golfers with their matching shorts and fedoras.

Relaxed look or not, the record winners of the competition have already set the pace in the opening days of the competition, packing 14 gold medals, ten more than the next best UNILAG with four gold medals.

7.) Ekiti State University, ESU

While many of their counterparts chose to go with brightly coloured attires, students of the Ekiti State University went for a darker themed fabric.

Although the school is yet to feature in the top 10 for medals, we have to admit that their dressing caught the eye.

Which of these schools deserves the title of best dressed?