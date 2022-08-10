5 things you should know about Liverpool's new boy Oludare Olufunwa

The young defender has officially signed for Liverpool as a free after spending most of his childhood at the Southampton academy.

British-born Nigerian youngster Oludare Olufunwa has joined up with Premier League giants Liverpool as a free agent.

The young defender joins the Reds after saying goodbye to former club Southampton who made decided to release him.

He has joined the Jurgen Klopp side to continue his development with the Reds academy after impressing during a trial.

Liverpool has had success with a number of players signed from Southampton and Olufunwa would be hoping to enjoy such successes at the club.

Here are five (5) other things you should know about the latest defender to join Liverpool from the Saints.

1. Oludare Olufunwa, who is eligible for the Super Eagles and Three Lions of England, was born to a Nigerian father and an English mother.

2. He spent 11 years getting his education at the famous Southampton academy. He arrived St. Mary's as a nine-year-old.

3. Oludare started out initially as a centre-back back but has now switched to right-back.

He describes his style as 'physical', 'strong' and is a defender who loves a tackle and header.

4. Oludare quite adores former Manchester City defender and skipper, Vincent Kompany and is also said to admire former Saint, Virgil van Dijk.

5. Oludare was released by his former club Southampton despite being highly-rated at the club.

He made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 for the club's u23s last season.

