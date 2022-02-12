NBA trade deadline: 3 Nigerian stars Okpala, Miye Oni, Semi Ojeleye change teams

Tosin Abayomi
Sports  >  Sports gist

Oni and Okpala will now play for the Thunder while Ojeleye joins the Clippers.

Three Nigerian players were on the move at the NBA deadline

At the NBA trade deadline, teams made moves to improve going into the final stretch of the season.

The NBA features several stars of Nigerian descent and some were involved in moves on deadline day.

Three players of Nigerian descent were involved in the NBA trade deadline. Miye Oni, Chikezie Jake "KZ" Okpala members of Nigeria's men's senior national basketball team both changed teams.

Semi Ojeleye a player of Nigerian descent also was moved on deadline day.

Miye Oni drafted by the Utah Jazz was to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oni was then waved and signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Okpala drafted by the Miami Heat was also moved to Oklahoma City Thunder.

Semi Ojeleye a player of Nigerian descent was moved to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA is a superstar league and some big moves were made at the deadline. The biggest of all is the trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers made a trade to get James Harden from the Nets centred around disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

Some other big moves include the Dallas Mavericks getting rid of Kristaps Porzingis for a package from the Washington Wizards built around Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Sacramento Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for a package built around Domantas Sabonis.

The Portland Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package built around Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

After another hectic trade deadline, attention now turns to the NBA All-Star break in Cleveland as teams continue preparations for a playoff push.

