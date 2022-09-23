21 Flamingos selected for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

The Flamingos visited His Excellency Gangaharan Balasubramanian India's High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following the visit, 21 players were selected to represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Head Coach of the Flamingos Bankole Olowookere has selected the top scorer during the qualification series, Opeyemi Ajakaye, and team captain Alvine Dah-Zossu in the 21-player list.

The Flamingos and officials will leave Nigeria on Monday, September 26 for a 10-day training camp in Turkey.

Flamingos Group B games

After their camp in Turkey, they will travel to India for Istanbul on Thursday, October 6.

The Flamingos are in Group B along with New Zealand, Germany, and Chile with games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Flamingos start against Germany in Goa on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm India time (4 pm Nigeria time). T

The Flamingos take on New Zealand on Friday, October 14 also in Goa, and fly to Bhubaneswar to take on Chile on Monday, October 17.

21 Flamingos for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Goalkeepers

Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku; Jessica Inyiama

Defenders

Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Comfort Folorunsho; Miracle Usani; Tumininu Adeshina; Blessing Sunday; Alase Attervall; Immaculata Offiong

Midfield

Chidera Okenwa; Blessing Emmanuel; Mary Aderemi; Bisola Mosaku; Taiwo Afolabi

Forward