Asisat Oshoala to battle 19 others for 2022 Ballon d'Or Award

Tosin Abayomi
5-time African best Asisat Oshoala has the chance to win the Ballon d'Or Award.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala has earned a nomination for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Award.

The 27-year-old old forward was included in a list of 20 players nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Award.

On Friday, August 12 2022, France football organizers of the Ballon d'Or Award released the nominees in all categories ahead of the ceremony.

After an amazing season with Barcelona Femeni, Oshoala is nominated among the best 20 women football players in the world.

Oshoala was crowned Player of the Year last month by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

It was the fifth time Oshoala would be crowned the best player on the continent by the African football governing body.

Oshoala scored 20 goals for Barcelona Femeni as they won the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino in Spain.

After wining the the Pichichi award as top scorer in Spain, Oshoala played a limited role as the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Asisat Oshoala was crowned the best player on the continent for the 5th time
Asisat Oshoala was crowned the best player on the continent for the 5th time Pulse Nigeria

Injury ruled her out as the Super Falcons finished fourth but qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia.

Oshoala has been rewarded with a Ballon d'Or nomination for an amazing year as will battled teammates Alexia Putellas, Fridolina Rolfo, Lucy Bronze and Aitana Bonmati for the award.

Other nominees include Selma Bacha, Vivianne Miedema, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Catarina Macario, Alexandra Popp, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman and Ada Hegerberg.

