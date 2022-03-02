2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

Their death is as a result of the military operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine,

The death of the two football youngsters was confirmed with a statement by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO).

FIFPRO revealed that the two players that passed away in the war are Dmytro Martynenko and Vitalii Sapylo.

Both players took up arms to defend their country following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Sapylo was part of Karpaty Lviv's youth team and was just 21-years-old.

Martynenko on the other hand was a player of FC Gostomel and reportedly lost his life at his home after a Russian bomb exploded close to his residence.

FIFPro confirmed the deaths of the youngsters in a statement on their official Twitter account.

The statement said, "Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football's first reported losses in this war.