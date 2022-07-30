Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title

Izuchukwu Akawor
A gallant performance from Mess Up was not enough to take down 12 Strong in the MerryBet5Stars regional final.

MerryBet5Stars winners, 12 Strong FC.

The exciting 2022 edition of the MerryBet5Stars Premier League came to an end on Saturday with 12 Strong crowned champions of the Abuja division.

In a rainy day at the AstroTurf in Abuja, a Sadiqq-inspired 12 Strong FC lived up to their name after a 3-2 win over Mess UP FC in the final.

The MerryBet5Stars champions, 12 Strong FC.

12 Strong was made to fight till the end for the win before goals from Sadiqq, who scored a brace, and Rayyan handed them a deserved win.

For Mess UP FC, despite a valiant effort in the finals, goals from Perry and Michael were nothing but a consolation for the them in the end.

Mess UP FC was rewarded with a cheque of N250k for coming second.

Courtesy of their victory on Saturday, 12 Strong will represent the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the national final.

12 Strong secured a boarding pass a regional champions for Abuja and will face winners from Lagos in the national finals slated for Ibadan on October 1st.

The boarding pass to the national final for 12 Strong FC

For the runners-up, Mess UP FC, they were handed a cheque of N250k as a consolation prize for their gallant effort.

16 teams participated in the 2022 MerryBet5Stars Premier League regional competition in Abuja, including dethroned champions, Suicide Jubril.

Champions

The former champions were knockout of the 2022 edition in the last eight.

Izuchukwu Akawor

