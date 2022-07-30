Sadiqq double inspires 12 Strong to MerryBet5Stars PL title

In a rainy day at the AstroTurf in Abuja, a Sadiqq-inspired 12 Strong FC lived up to their name after a 3-2 win over Mess UP FC in the final.

12 Strong was made to fight till the end for the win before goals from Sadiqq, who scored a brace, and Rayyan handed them a deserved win.

For Mess UP FC, despite a valiant effort in the finals, goals from Perry and Michael were nothing but a consolation for the them in the end.

12 Strong to rep Abuja in national final

Courtesy of their victory on Saturday, 12 Strong will represent the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the national final.

12 Strong secured a boarding pass a regional champions for Abuja and will face winners from Lagos in the national finals slated for Ibadan on October 1st.

For the runners-up, Mess UP FC, they were handed a cheque of N250k as a consolation prize for their gallant effort.

16 teams participated in the 2022 MerryBet5Stars Premier League regional competition in Abuja, including dethroned champions, Suicide Jubril.

