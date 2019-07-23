Nigerian politician Solomon Dalung became the talk of Twitter Nigeria after it was confirmed that he will not be returning as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Dalung who served in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term as minister was not among the 43 nominees in the ministerial list that the president sent to the Senate for his second term.

The Plateau State-born politician became a trending item on Twitter after the names were read out during plenary on Tuesday, July 23.

Dalung was not well-liked due to his controversial utterances and antics during his stint as a minister and Twitter Nigeria was pleased with his omission from the list.

Dalung generated conversations that got him in the top-five trending item of Twitter Nigeria on Tuesday.

Twitter

With not much focus on his works as a minister, Dalung was perceived to be arrogant and inept due to his numerous grammatical bloppers as a minister. His constant fallout with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the most popular football body in Nigeria also didn’t help matters.

He further irked many just last month when he boasted that ‘nobody born of a woman’ can stop him from returning as a minister.