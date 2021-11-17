RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

17-year-old Nigerian-born Shola Shoretire is the lowest-paid player at Manchester United, earns a whooping N230m a year

Tosin Abayomi

Shola Shoretire is one of the most promising players coming through the Manchester United academy but earns the least at the club.

At the age of 38, Brazilian full-back Dani Alves made a shock return to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Recommended articles

Alves returns to Barcelona during their financial crisis and is going to take a salary of just one euro per month.

Following the return of Alves to Barcelona the Daily Mirror gave a breakdown of the lowest-paid players for each team in the Premier League.

The United player of Nigerian descent was among the lowest-paid for Premier League clubs.

Shoretire, a forward born to Nigerian parents, is the lowest-paid player for Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to the report by Mirror, Shoretire earns £8,000 per week at Manchester United, an estimated £416,000 pounds per annum.

Converted to Nigerian currency, Shoretire earns a whopping 230 million naira per year despite being the lowest-paid player at Manchester United.

Shoretire who is just 17-years-old signed his first professional contract back in March 2021.

Shola Shoretire
Shola Shoretire Pulse Nigeria

After signing his new contract, Shoretire made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in a win against Newcastle United.

Shoretire came on as a substitute in a goalless draw against Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad.

It was an Europa League fixture and meant Shoretire became the youngest player ever player to feature for the Red Devils.

Shoretire was spectacular for Manchester United's development squad last season and named Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for his performances.

The Newcastle born forward has represented England at youth level but still eligible for a future switch to Nigeria.





