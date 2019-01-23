American super tennis star Serena Williams is out of the 2019 Australian Open after she suffered a 6-4 4-6 7-5 loss in three sets to Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in their quarterfinal encounter played on Wednesday, January 23.

Serena is aiming for her 24 Grand Slam which would have made her the most successful female tennis player ever.

After losing the first set 6-4 Serena came back to beat Pliskova by the same margin in the second set.

Serena was cruising in the deciding set 5-1, but Pliskova made a stunning comeback to emerge winner 7-5 taking the remaining six sets in the process.

Speaking after the encounter Pliskova stated that she did not rule herself out of the encounter despite Serena being just one set from victory.

She said, “She improved her game in the second set. She was playing very well, went for her shots. I was a bit passive.

“My mind wasn’t in the locker room, I was still here. I was a bit passive. But I said ‘let’s try this game’. I took my chances and I won.

“I am happy I get to play two days in a row. Osaka’s dangerous but I don’t think anyone is more dangerous than Serena. So I will enjoy this one.”

Serena meanwhile expressed disappointment in her post-match interview not being able to close the game at the Rod Laver Arena but refused to blame injury.

She said, "My ankle is fine, maybe I'll feel it tomorrow. I think she played incredible on match points, just hitting lines. I didn't call the trainer out because I didn't feel I needed it."

Pliskova progresses to the semifinal where she will meet Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka who beat Serena in the final of the 2018 US Open.