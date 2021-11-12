RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Salah, Tuchel scoop Premier League October awards

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

For an outstanding month in October, Salah and Tuchel received the awards.

Livepool star Mohamed Salah chases after the ball in a Premier League match against Manchester City at the weekend
Livepool star Mohamed Salah chases after the ball in a Premier League match against Manchester City at the weekend

On Friday, November 12, 2021, the Premier League announced the winners of the monthly awards.

Recommended articles

Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League Player of the Month for October 2021.

In the month of October Salah scored five goals and provided four assists for Liverpool.

This is the first time Salah would win the monthly award since March 2018. The Egyptian forward was selected as the winner from eight nominees that included Phil Foden, Tino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell, and Maxwel Cornet.

Goal of the Month

Salah's incredible individual effort against title rivals Manchester City has been voted the Premier League Goal of the Month for October 2021.

Salah had two goals nominated for the award. The second was in Liverpool's 5-0 win away against Watford Vicarage Road.

This is the second time Salah has won the accolade with the first back in January 2021 for his strike against West Ham United.

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge at Chelsea AFP

Thomas Tuchel has been announced as the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2021.

Tuchel and his Chelsea side were victorious in all four matches played in the month of October.

With injuries to star striker Romelu Lukaku after the game against Southampton, the 48-year-old was able to lead Chelsea to convincing victories against Norwich City and Newcastle, and Brentford.

His side scored a lot of goals but also kept three clean sheets. Tuchel won the award ahead of David Moyes, Patrick Vieira, and Jurgen Klopp.

The first time Tuchel won the award since March 2021 and now he has a second.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya arrests head of disbanded national football body

Kenya arrests head of disbanded national football body

Salah, Tuchel scoop Premier League October awards

Salah, Tuchel scoop Premier League October awards

It hurts to see Messi in PSG shirt - Iniesta

It hurts to see Messi in PSG shirt - Iniesta

Liverpool will appoint Gerrard only on merit - Carragher

Liverpool will appoint Gerrard only on merit - Carragher

Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 months

Footballer Sala's flight organiser jailed for 18 months

Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Barcelona confirm Asisat Oshoala will be out for 2 months

Ozil needs to focus on football, not commercial interests - Fenerbahce president

Ozil needs to focus on football, not commercial interests - Fenerbahce president

French police seek leads in PSG football assault case

French police seek leads in PSG football assault case

Why Sergio Aguero may have to retire at the age of 33

Why Sergio Aguero may have to retire at the age of 33

Trending

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Premier League outfit Watford

Okoye

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

‘Every team he joins faces relegation’ - Ghanaian striker released by club for ‘carrying bad luck’

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate

Female footballer arrested for hiring masked men to injure her teammate