Salah, Tuchel scoop Premier League October awards

Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League Player of the Month for October 2021.

In the month of October Salah scored five goals and provided four assists for Liverpool.

This is the first time Salah would win the monthly award since March 2018. The Egyptian forward was selected as the winner from eight nominees that included Phil Foden, Tino Livramento, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell, and Maxwel Cornet.

Goal of the Month

Salah's incredible individual effort against title rivals Manchester City has been voted the Premier League Goal of the Month for October 2021.

Salah had two goals nominated for the award. The second was in Liverpool's 5-0 win away against Watford Vicarage Road.

This is the second time Salah has won the accolade with the first back in January 2021 for his strike against West Ham United.

Manager of the Month

Thomas Tuchel has been announced as the winner of the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October 2021.

Tuchel and his Chelsea side were victorious in all four matches played in the month of October.

With injuries to star striker Romelu Lukaku after the game against Southampton, the 48-year-old was able to lead Chelsea to convincing victories against Norwich City and Newcastle, and Brentford.

His side scored a lot of goals but also kept three clean sheets. Tuchel won the award ahead of David Moyes, Patrick Vieira, and Jurgen Klopp.