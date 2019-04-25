TIME 100 listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world is an annual list published by the American news magazine, Time.

First published in 1999, Time recognises people who are for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

In this year’s list, Time listed six sports stars including Salah, LeBron and Woods.

Mohamed Salah (Football)

Salah is the only footballer in the list and the Liverpool star was listed in the Titans category.

His piece for the list was written by comedian John Oliver who described the Egypt international as ‘a better human being than he is a football player’.

In his interview for the list, Salah drew attention to the place of women in society and the need for them to be treated better.

“We need to change the way we treat the woman in our culture,” he said.

“I support the woman more than I did before because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now at the moment. That has to be, it’s not optional.”

The 26-year-old also chronicled his journey from Egypt to England where he has grown in status to become one of the best players in the world.

LeBron James (Basketball)

It was American business magnate Warren Buffet who wrote the piece on basketball legend LeBron James for the TIME 100 list.

Buffet points to LeBron’s leadership skills and his ability to stay grounded. He also praised the La Lakers star for his off the court successes with his business ventures in Hollywood and the media.

Tiger Woods (Golf)

Tiger Woods made one of the most brilliant comebacks in sports when he won the 2019 Masters, the first in 14 years.

It was also Woods first major in 11 years, a major comeback for Woods who had to start all over again after his infidelity scandal in November 2009 and subsequent struggles.

“For all of us,” Grammy-winning singer Justin Timberlake wrote in the TIME 100 piece of Woods’ win in the Masters.

Alex Morgan (Football)

Alex Morgan is the second football player in the 2019 TIME 100 list of most influential people in the world. In the piece for the US football legend, former American women's footballer Mia Hamm praised Morgan for lending her voice for more equitable pay and support for women’s football in the United States.

“As the mother of 12-year-old twin daughters, I fully understand the impact that Alex makes on this next generation of young girls,” Hamm wrote about Morgan.

Caster Semenya (Athletics)

Since her emergence, South African runner Caster Semenya has been the controversial figure in the subject of gender in sports.

Although she identifies as a woman, her testosterone levels are higher than the typical female which has made controversy to trail her every success in athletes. Yet she continues to stand tall in the fight to push the dividing line in gender norms in sports.

The latest is the case between the world and Olympic track-and-field champion and the IAAF whose new rules required hyperandrogenous athletes like Semenya to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

Edwin Moses, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in track-and-field believes that however the outcome with Semenya’s case, that the 28-year-old athlete has made "a singular historical contribution to our understanding of biological sex.”

Naomi Osaka (Tennis)

Osaka shocked the tennis world last September when she beat Serena Williams in the final of the US Open to win the title. She has since added another grand slam to her name to make her the burgeoning force in tennis.

Osaka represents Japan although she grew up in the United States and also in the home of her Haitian grandparents.

“Some people want her to embrace a single identity. She’s more concerned with just being herself,” Chris Evert, 18-time Grand Slam winner wrote in his TIME 100 piece on Osaka.