Liverpool star Roberto Firmino faces a hefty fine for abandoning his £250,000 yellow Lamborghini Urus at a restaurant.

The Brazil international went out for dinner with his teammates Alberto Moreno and summer goalkeeper recruit Alisson Becker.

The trio met at the prestigious Cavern Club and the Bem Brasil restaurant on Wednesday, February 20 a day after Liverpool battled to a goalless draw at Anfield against German champions Bayern Munich.

The restaurant opened for a reported fee of £1million parked in a disabled spot after failing to find a legitimate parking space.

Firmino parked in an usual spot as he is friends and wife Larissa Pereira Alisson’s wife Natalia Loewe, Moreno’s girlfriend Lilia Granadilla were at the occasion as his car was abandoned outside.

According to the Daily Mail, parking in a disabled area without a valid Blue Badge is an offence against the law in the UK which attracts a maximum fine of about £1,000.

The report by the Daily Mail did not state what the Liverpool stars ordered for but the restaurant is known to have 'prime Brazilian sausages' and chicken hearts and 'authentic' Brazilian cuisine.

The players are expected to return the action after an off day as they prepare for their next Premier League encounter against perennial rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 23.