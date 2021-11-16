How my England teammates almost died during a World Cup flight, Rio Ferdinand recalls

Ferdinand has given a blow-by-blow account of how the England team to the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany were almost wiped out during a flight.

Ferdinand is now 43-year-old but recounting the horrible experience stated that the plane hit severe turbulence.

The players on the flight prayed for their lives and panicked as the plane took a hit.

According to Ferdinand, star players with the Three Lions such as Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney were crying in a very tense situation.

Ferdinand stated that the flight scare happened while the team was on their way back after elimination at the hands of Portugal in the quarterfinals of the 2006 World Cup.

“We’d just been knocked out of the competition by Portugal in the quarter-finals and we had the worst flight back you can imagine," the Manchester United legend said.

"We got caught up in some terrible weather and everybody thought we were going to crash. We were all crying."

Some players had their partners also own the plane with Coleen Rooney wife and Gerrard's girlfriend at the time Alex Curran also present.

Pulse Nigeria

“I was sat near Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard and their wives and everyone was screaming. It was turbulence on another level. It was mental and people and luggage were all over the place and no one knew what was going on.

“I definitely thought, ‘This is it,’ especially when I looked at the air stewardesses. You can always gauge how serious things are by their expressions and I looked at them and they were all sat down in their seats, stony faced and clearly thinking, ‘F***, we’re in trouble.

“I’m usually quite calm but then I looked at them and I was properly scared," Ferdinand added.