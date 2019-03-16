There is never much love lost in Derby della Madonnina (Milan Derby). However, Sunday’s clash will be particularly tense. Both teams are looking to secure Champions League spots.

AC Milan is the in-form team while Inter are struggling.

The Rossoneri will be seeking a sixth straight Serie A win. Gennaro Gattuso’s men are unbeaten in Italy’s top flight since Christmas.

On the other hand, Inter Milan are just one point and a place behind their city rivals in fourth. Their form has been mixed since the turn of the year.

FORM

The Rossoneri picked up their fifth straight Serie A win by beating Chievo 2-1 away. Lucas Biglia and Krzysztof Piatek scored for Gattuso’s side.

Piatek’s arrival from Genoa has revitalised AC Milan. The Polish striker has scored eight goals in eight starts for the red and black. He notably bagged braces against Napoli and Atalanta and scored against Roma. All of these clubs currently sit in Serie A‘s top seven.

Milan have been solid at the other end too. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has conceded just one goal in his last four matches in all competitions.

Inter Milan on the other hand have been inconsistent recently. A 2-0 Serie A win over SPAL was the Nerazzurri’s first victory in four matches across all competitions and that was followed by a shocking exit in the Europa League.

It is unclear whether or not star striker Mauro Icardi will play for Inter Milan. The 26-year-old’s future is a subject of intense speculation amid reports of issues with the Nerazzurri’s hierarchy.

Icardi has been out of action for a month with what he claims is a knee injury. This is despite club doctors giving him the all clear to return.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Inter Milan beat AC Milan 1-0 in the reverse league fixture in October thanks to Icardi’s stoppage time winner. The Nerazzurri made a more promising start to 2018/19 but fortunes have since turned.

Inter have won 79 official matches against Milan with the Rossoneri winning 76 and 67 ending in draws.

VERDICT

There is a sizeable gulf in form between AC Milan and Inter Milan. The latter’s woes are multiplied by off-field issues.

The recent history of this fixture indicates it could be a high scoring contest, with Over 2.5 goals in three of the last five matches between the two teams and given Inter's form and their defensive injuries, it'll be wise to head to BetBiga to check their odds for over 2.5 goals.

