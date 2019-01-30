World tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has proposed to long-term girlfriend Mery Perello after dating for 14-years.

The news comes after his loss to rival Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Australian Open after his recovery from an injury plagued 2018.

Nadal who is a 17-time Grandslam winner is however set to marry his young sweetheart after the tennis star reportedly proposed.

A report by the Daily Mail states that Nadal has been dating Maria Francisca Perello since his teenage years and as he developed into a superstar tennis player she became an old insurance worker and business graduate.

The reports states that Nadal proposed and Maria said yes and the marriage is expected to hold in Mallorca during the summer.

In the report, Maria once said that despite dating superstar such as Nadal she tries to give him his personal space.

She said, “Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good either for him or for me.

“He needs his space when he is competing, and just the idea of me hanging around waiting on his needs all day wears me out. It would asphyxiate me.

“And then he would have to be worrying about me … No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there’s a risk we might stop getting along.”

Nadal also hinted that the duo are still going on strong after several years as he stated that he is looking forward to having children in the nearest future.

He said, “I would love to have children, boys, girls… I’m a person who loves kids and I’m a family guy.

“But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it.'

“I have a girlfriend too and I am not alone to take decisions.

“You have to suit situations you know. Having family? I don’t know, things are not easy to be predicted. At this age, I thought that I would have already been a former player and that I would have started a family.”

Nadal is expected to bounce back from his defeat at the Australian Open when he participates at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico.