﻿Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal﻿ beat Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinal of 2019 Australia Open on Thursday, January 24.

After a straight sets victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-final, it took Nadal 47 minutes to beat the highly praised Tsitsipas in three sets.

Nadal never looked to be in trouble in any of his sets and completed the swoop with a clean slate in the third set.

Since the start of the competition, Nadal has looked in great form and showed nos signs of injury that plagued him last year.

Nadal on win

Speaking after the victory, Nadal was in bullish mood at the 17 time Grand Slam winner set his sights on another Australian open.

He said, "Hopefully I can play better than that. It was a great match and a great tournament. It has been unbelievable. All the young guys are improving and it is always a big challenge to play against them.

"New generation coming is very interesting. Wish all of them success in their career. Stefanos has everything to win. He serves big and comes to net often. He has it in him to win a grand slam. Reaching a semifinal says a lot already. I hope to face him in future as well. I have played some great matches here with the roof closed.

"Most important to have option to keep playing even if its raining. Great for player, crowd and audience at home. I like to play with the sleeveless T-shirt. We spoke to Nike and happy to be back to sleeveless and feel younger again!"

Nadal on Djokovic

He also stated that the final is unpredictable with 14-time GrandSlam winner of Novak Djokovic set to take on Lucas Pouille in the other semifinal scheduled for Friday, January 25.

Asked about Djokovic Nadal said, "Djokovic has been in this position many times while first for Lucas. Novak is unbelievably solid but its a tennis match and anything can happen."

Nadal will face the winner of the Djokovic vs Pouille in the final of the men’s event scheduled for Sunday, January 27.