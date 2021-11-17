FIFA World Cup: How the first 13 teams booked their tickets to Qatar - (Part 1)

Eight countries from UEFA and two from CONMEBOL joined Germany, Denmark, and Qatar (automatic qualification as hosts) to book their place in the 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition. We'll look at how all 13 teams have qualified for the competition and their history at the World Cup finals so far.

Qatar

Qualification route: Oil-rich nation Qatar were the first country to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, clinching automatic qualification as hosts when they won the bidding rights in December 2010. Thus they did not have to play real qualifiers for the Mundial.

In preparation for the finals, they were guests at the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this year, reaching the semifinals before losing 1-0 to the USA. Since September they have also played the spare team in UEFA's Group A of World Cup qualification on every Matchday.

They lost 4-0 to Serbia on both legs, lost to Portugal by an aggregate of 6-1 on both legs, drew 1-1 against Luxembourg, lost 4-0 to Ireland, and drew 2-2 against Azerbaijan on Sunday. The matches are dead-rubber and do not count to their opponents' points/goals tally in Group A.

Topscorer: Effectively not in any rankings but Almoez Ali is Qatar's top scorer (2 goals) since they started playing UEFA Group A opponents. His two goals came against Azerbaijan on Sunday 14th November.

World Cup history: Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup finals. 2022 will be their first appearance in the competition.

Germany

Qualification route: Die Mannschaft were the first country to qualify for the World Cup finals through the competitive route. They secured qualification on 11th October 2021 with a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

In 10 qualifying matches in Group J, Germany won nine and lost one, scoring 36 goals in the process and conceding four. Their biggest victory in qualifying was a 9-0 home victory over Lichtenstein on Matchday 9.

Topscorer: Germany's top scorers in World Cup qualifying are Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan, both tied on five goals apiece from eight matches each.

World Cup history: The German national team is one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition. They have won four World Cup titles (1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014). They have made 19 appearances at the World Cup finals, the first in 1934. The 2022 edition will be their 20th.

Denmark

Qualification route: The Danes were surprise early qualifiers from Group F of UEFA's qualifying table, securing their Qatar ticket on 12th October with a 1-0 win over Austria. They expertly manoeuvred an evenly-matched group that featured Scotland, Israel, and Austria.

Denmark won nine of their qualifying matches and drew the last to top Group F with 27 points. They scored 30 goals and conceded only three in the process. Their biggest victory in qualifying was an 8-0 home victory over Moldova on Matchday 2.

Topscorer: Andreas Skov Olsen and Joakim Maehle are tied for Denmark's top scorer in World Cup qualifying with five goals each from ten and nine matches respectively.

World Cup history: The Danes have been to the World Cup finals on only six occasions, the first in 1986. Their best result at the Mundial was a quarterfinal slot in the France '98 edition.

Brazil

Qualification route: The Selecao confirmed their participation in the World Cup finals for the umpteenth edition on 11th November with a 1-0 win over Colombia. They top the CONMEBOL qualifying table with 35 points from 13 games so far with five more games to go. An 18-point gap from 5th place Peru means they are guaranteed to finish in the Top 4 automatic qualification slots for South America.

In 13 qualification games so far, the Samba boys have won 11 and drawn 2. They have scored 27 goals and conceded four in the process. Their biggest win in this World Cup qualifying series was a 5-0 home victory over Bolivia on 10th October 2020.

Topscorer: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is Brazil's top scorer in World Cup qualifying so far with seven goals from ten matches.

World Cup history: Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history, winning the trophy on five occasions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002). They are the only country to have featured in all World Cup editions, 21 in total. Qatar 2022 will be their 22nd appearance in the Mundial.

Belgium

Qualification route: The current highest-ranked team in World football secured their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup by topping Group E of the UEFA qualifying series. They confirmed their place on 13th November with a 3-1 victory over Estonia.

In 8 qualifying matches, Roberto Martinez’s side won six and drew two to finish with 20 points. They scored 25 goals and conceded six throughout the qualification phase. Their biggest win in the World Cup qualifying series was an 8-0 home victory over Belarus on Matchday 3.

Topscorer: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is the Belgian top scorer in World Cup qualifying with five goals from four matches.