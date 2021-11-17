RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

FIFA World Cup: How the first 13 teams booked their tickets to Qatar - (Part 1)

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, and Belgium are amongst the teams to have booked their place for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here is how they have qualified.

Timo Werner (R) scored twice as Germany qualified for the 2022 World Cup
Timo Werner (R) scored twice as Germany qualified for the 2022 World Cup

Qualification matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar were the focus for November's international break as countries from all continents jostled for tickets to football's biggest event. With exactly one year to the kick-off of the Mundial, ten more countries secured their place in the World Cup draws.

Recommended articles

Eight countries from UEFA and two from CONMEBOL joined Germany, Denmark, and Qatar (automatic qualification as hosts) to book their place in the 22nd edition of the quadrennial competition. We'll look at how all 13 teams have qualified for the competition and their history at the World Cup finals so far.

Qualification route: Oil-rich nation Qatar were the first country to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, clinching automatic qualification as hosts when they won the bidding rights in December 2010. Thus they did not have to play real qualifiers for the Mundial.

In preparation for the finals, they were guests at the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this year, reaching the semifinals before losing 1-0 to the USA. Since September they have also played the spare team in UEFA's Group A of World Cup qualification on every Matchday.

Qatar's top scorer Almoez Ali (C) against Japan
Qatar's top scorer Almoez Ali (C) against Japan AFP

They lost 4-0 to Serbia on both legs, lost to Portugal by an aggregate of 6-1 on both legs, drew 1-1 against Luxembourg, lost 4-0 to Ireland, and drew 2-2 against Azerbaijan on Sunday. The matches are dead-rubber and do not count to their opponents' points/goals tally in Group A.

Topscorer: Effectively not in any rankings but Almoez Ali is Qatar's top scorer (2 goals) since they started playing UEFA Group A opponents. His two goals came against Azerbaijan on Sunday 14th November.

World Cup history: Qatar have never qualified for the World Cup finals. 2022 will be their first appearance in the competition.

Qualification route: Die Mannschaft were the first country to qualify for the World Cup finals through the competitive route. They secured qualification on 11th October 2021 with a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

In 10 qualifying matches in Group J, Germany won nine and lost one, scoring 36 goals in the process and conceding four. Their biggest victory in qualifying was a 9-0 home victory over Lichtenstein on Matchday 9.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday AFP

Topscorer: Germany's top scorers in World Cup qualifying are Timo Werner and Ilkay Gundogan, both tied on five goals apiece from eight matches each.

World Cup history: The German national team is one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition. They have won four World Cup titles (1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014). They have made 19 appearances at the World Cup finals, the first in 1934. The 2022 edition will be their 20th.

Qualification route: The Danes were surprise early qualifiers from Group F of UEFA's qualifying table, securing their Qatar ticket on 12th October with a 1-0 win over Austria. They expertly manoeuvred an evenly-matched group that featured Scotland, Israel, and Austria.

Denmark won nine of their qualifying matches and drew the last to top Group F with 27 points. They scored 30 goals and conceded only three in the process. Their biggest victory in qualifying was an 8-0 home victory over Moldova on Matchday 2.

Denmark have qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Denmark have qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup AFP

Topscorer: Andreas Skov Olsen and Joakim Maehle are tied for Denmark's top scorer in World Cup qualifying with five goals each from ten and nine matches respectively.

World Cup history: The Danes have been to the World Cup finals on only six occasions, the first in 1986. Their best result at the Mundial was a quarterfinal slot in the France '98 edition.

Qualification route: The Selecao confirmed their participation in the World Cup finals for the umpteenth edition on 11th November with a 1-0 win over Colombia. They top the CONMEBOL qualifying table with 35 points from 13 games so far with five more games to go. An 18-point gap from 5th place Peru means they are guaranteed to finish in the Top 4 automatic qualification slots for South America.

In 13 qualification games so far, the Samba boys have won 11 and drawn 2. They have scored 27 goals and conceded four in the process. Their biggest win in this World Cup qualifying series was a 5-0 home victory over Bolivia on 10th October 2020.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game against Colombia to send Brazil to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the game against Colombia to send Brazil to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar AFP

Topscorer: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is Brazil's top scorer in World Cup qualifying so far with seven goals from ten matches.

World Cup history: Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history, winning the trophy on five occasions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002). They are the only country to have featured in all World Cup editions, 21 in total. Qatar 2022 will be their 22nd appearance in the Mundial.

Qualification route: The current highest-ranked team in World football secured their place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup by topping Group E of the UEFA qualifying series. They confirmed their place on 13th November with a 3-1 victory over Estonia.

Christian Benteke scored Belgium's opener as in a 3-1 win over Estonia that booked their passage for the World Cup finals
Christian Benteke scored Belgium's opener as in a 3-1 win over Estonia that booked their passage for the World Cup finals AFP

In 8 qualifying matches, Roberto Martinez’s side won six and drew two to finish with 20 points. They scored 25 goals and conceded six throughout the qualification phase. Their biggest win in the World Cup qualifying series was an 8-0 home victory over Belarus on Matchday 3.

Topscorer: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is the Belgian top scorer in World Cup qualifying with five goals from four matches.

World Cup history: Belgium have been to the World Cup finals on 13 occasions, the first being in 1930. Their best placing at the quadrennial was a 3rd place finish at the 2018 edition in Russia.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo pays surprise visit to his mum after Cape Verde game [video]

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo pays surprise visit to his mum after Cape Verde game [video]

FIFA World Cup: How the first 13 teams booked their tickets to Qatar - (Part 1)

FIFA World Cup: How the first 13 teams booked their tickets to Qatar - (Part 1)

Iran women's team accused of playing a MAN as a goalkeeper [photos]

Iran women's team accused of playing a MAN as a goalkeeper [photos]

£100m star Jack Grealish given shocking ultimatum by childhood sweetheart

£100m star Jack Grealish given shocking ultimatum by childhood sweetheart

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Dear Gernot Rohr, qualification is a means, not an end

Dear Gernot Rohr, qualification is a means, not an end

Ronaldo sends emotional letter to Portugal fans with pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo sends emotional letter to Portugal fans with pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy opens up on relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy opens up on relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Verstappen, Red Bull have plenty to worry about in remaining F1 races

Verstappen, Red Bull have plenty to worry about in remaining F1 races

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

Rohr and the NFF get their wishes, but at what cost to Nigerian football?

Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick (Osasu Obayiuwana/Twitter)

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

Fans invade pitch for Salah selfies during World Cup qualifier

Salah