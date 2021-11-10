PSG star Aminata Diallo hires masked men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

According to reports from several sources, Diallo and Hamraoui were involved in an accident which resulted from both players competing for a place in the starting lineup.

French media outfit L’Equipe revealed that Diallo decided to hire two masked thugs to attack her teammate Hamraoui.

Both players are rivals in the same position and the report stated that Diallo's aim for the attack was to put her competition Hamraoui on the sidelines.

The attack happened as both players were on their way from a restaurant after a team meal.

Diallo who is 26 was present as the two masked men on several occasions hit Hamraoui's legs for a few minutes and fled the scene of the accident.

After the accident, Hamraoui could not take part in PSG's UEFA Women's Champions League group stage clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, November 10th as she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Diallo, therefore, started the game as Hamraoui received stitches in her hands and legs at the hospital following the attack.

The latest development about the situation is that while Hamraoui is in the hospital, Diallo has been taken into custody for the attack on her teammate.

PSG confirmed her arrest with a statement that said, "Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the police custody this morning of Aminata Diallo by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the procedure opened following an assault on Thursday last night against club players.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed. Since Thursday evening November 4, the club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being, and safety of its players.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it."

Hamraoui left reigning UEFA Women's Champions League winners Barcelona Femeni for a return to France with PSG.