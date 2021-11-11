PSG boss Pochettino talks about playing with Nigerian midfield maestro Jay-Jay Okocha

The former Argentine defender has described his playing days with PSG. Pochettino joined PSG in 2001 from Spanish La Liga side Espanyol. He was with the French side for two years until 2003.

In an interview with Ligue 1, Pochettino explained his experience at PSG playing alongside Nigerian midfield maestro Jay-Jay Okocha and other superstars such as Ronaldinho and Nicolas Anelka.

According to Pochettino, Okocha was one of the best players in the world and was one of the talented players that boosted the image of the club before oil-rich owners.

He said: "Well, the first day I arrived, the first goal that I scored at the Parc des Princes… to have the possibility to play with players like [Jay Jay] Okocha, Ronaldinho… Yes, to be in the Parc des Princes with our fans.

“They were amazing. I don’t know, many many memories.”

“Twenty years ago, of course, this with Okocha, Ronaldinho, Anelka… Many players were amazing.”

AFP

Pochetinno also responded to the comparison of the PSG old guard and the new generation of Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.

He said, “We are talking about the best players in the world”

“It is difficult to compare because… I hate to compare the players because we are talking about the best players in the world, and 20 years ago of course this with Okocha, Ronaldinho, Anelka…”

“Many players that were amazing. And now we are talking about Neymar, Mbappé, Messi… you cannot go higher than this level of player."