President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in veteran journalist Sunday Akin Dare as the new minister of sports.

Dare was among the 43 ministers that were sworn into office by President Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, August 21.

The 53-year-old will now take over the portfolio of the Minister of Youth and Sports which was held by the controversial Solomon Dalung in Buhari’s first term in office.

Before his appointment as a minister, Dare was the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC). His replacement at the NCC has already been announced.

Dare who was born in Jos hails from Oyo State, where he attended the Oyo State College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife.

Twitter

He studied International Studies at Ahmadu Bello University and graduated in 1991. He later obtained a Master of Arts (MA) in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos.

A veteran journalist, Dare served as Chief, Hausa Service, African Division of Voice of America (VOA) in Washington DC and was also a correspondent for a slew of foreign magazines and newspapers.

In Nigeria, he was a pioneer member of the weekly The News and Tempo where he served as an Editor.

Dare has a host of awards, both in and outside Nigeria to his name. He won the Voice of America Meritorious Honour Award in 2009 in recognition of his leadership and professional contributions in Africa and diaspora.

He also once served as a media adviser/Chief of Staff to former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu.