For Liverpool, the stakes are high. Losing this match will not only cost them their current lead at the top of the table, it would also be their first defeat on home soil this season.

This would give additional fillip to Manchester City which faces Fulham in Saturday’s early kick-off.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur is seeking its first win in five games to remain ahead of the chasing pack for UEFA Champions League qualification. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been dire recently and failed to make a single shot on target against Chelsea.

This was the first time under Pochettino’s guidance that such had ever happened.

FIXTURE

Competition: Premier League 2018-19 - Liverpool vs Tottenham

Venue: Anfield

Date: Sunday, 31 March 2019

Kick-off time: 4:30 PM GMT

