Novak Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the 2018 Wimbledon final played on Sunday, July 15.

Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in the semifinal while Anderson beat John Isner in the other fixture after he knocked out veteran Roger Federer in he quarterfinal.

In the final however Djokovic proved to be a step to far for the South Africa who started sluggishly in the first set.

Djokovic took just 29 minutes to dispatch Anderson 6-2, he also wasted little time in wrapping up the second set 6-2, and wrapped up the game when he took the third set 7-6 to seal victory.

The victory was Djokovic's fourth at SW 19 after previous victories in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Speaking after the game Anderson stated that he was delighted to have progressed to the final of the 2018 Wimbledon.

He said, "I'd have given another 21 hours to have the opportunity to play out here - it really meant a lot to me"