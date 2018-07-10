news

Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively.

Nadal has returned to form in the 2018 season after another French Open victory, while Serena is in her best form since the birth of her child.

Nadal seals Wimbledon quarterfinal spot

Rafael Nadal sealed a spot in the 2018 Wimbledon finals after a straight-sets victory over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

It was the first time since 2011 that Nadal has advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon with many pundits tipping the Spaniard to emerge as the eventual winner.

Nadal who won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, is not getting carried away with the expectations, in a report by the Daily Mial, he revealed that he aims to win his third Wimbledon title.

Speaking after the victory Nadal said, “It was an important moment for me, I am happy to be where I am, I am enjoying and playing well.

“In the third set he started to play better from the baseline and I had a couple of mistakes with the game I lost. I feel lucky I came back straight away. It was a key moment in that set.

“Every day is a different story. It has been a very positive four matches for me - I didn't play on grass for a year - so I try to keep focus, that is the main thing.”

Quarterfinal fixtures in the men singles are Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson, Milos Raonic vs John Isner, Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori.

Serena Williams to face Camila Giorgi in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Serena Williams has found consistency in her game which has seen her advance to the quarterfinal stages of the 2018 Wimbledon.

The veteran Tennis star progressed to the quarters after straight sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina ranked number 120.

Serena who stormed out of the Miami Open beat Rodina 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, which means she is still yet to drop a set at Wimbledon and is now ranked among the favourites to win.

She will now face Camila Giorgi ranked 52nd in the quarterfinal with a possible semifinal ticket almost assured.

Here are the other quarterfinal fixtures - Dominika Cibulková vs Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber, Kiki Bertens vs Julia Görges.