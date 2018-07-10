Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Wimbledon 2018:Serena, Nadal set for quarterfinals encounters

Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encounters

Serena and Nadal have found their best form at the 2018 Wimbledon, and are now favourites.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively. play Serena is back to her best at the 2018 Wimbledon (AFP)

Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively.

Nadal has returned to form in the 2018 season after another French Open victory, while Serena is in her best form since the birth of her child.

Nadal seals Wimbledon quarterfinal spot

Rafael Nadal sealed a spot in the 2018 Wimbledon finals after a straight-sets victory over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

It was the first time since 2011 that Nadal has advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon with many pundits tipping the Spaniard to emerge as the eventual winner.

Nadal who won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, is not getting carried away with the expectations, in a report by the Daily Mial, he revealed that he aims to win his third Wimbledon title.

play Nadal is through to the quarter finals of the 2018 Wimbledon (Getty Images)

 

Speaking after the victory Nadal said, “It was an important moment for me, I am happy to be where I am, I am enjoying and playing well.

“In the third set he started to play better from the baseline and I had a couple of mistakes with the game I lost. I feel lucky I came back straight away. It was a key moment in that set.

“Every day is a different story. It has been a very positive four matches for me - I didn't play on grass for a year - so I try to keep focus, that is the main thing.”

Quarterfinal fixtures in the men singles are Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson, Milos Raonic vs John Isner, Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori.

Serena Williams to face Camila Giorgi in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Serena Williams has found consistency in her game which has seen her advance to the quarterfinal stages of the 2018 Wimbledon.

The veteran Tennis star progressed to the quarters after straight sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina ranked number 120.

Tennis veterans Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams are set for Wimbledon quarterfinals encounters in the men’s and women’s single event respectively. play Serena Williams will face Camila Giorgi in the 2018 Wimbledon (Getty Images)

 

Serena who stormed out of the Miami Open beat Rodina 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, which means she is still yet to drop a set at Wimbledon and is now ranked among the favourites to win.

She will now face Camila Giorgi ranked 52nd in the quarterfinal with a possible semifinal ticket almost assured.

Here are the other quarterfinal fixtures - Dominika Cibulková vs Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina vs Angelique Kerber, Kiki Bertens vs Julia Görges.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Israel Adesanya Meet the Nigerian-New Zealander UFC star who has now...bullet
2 Lebron James LA Lakers officially unveil 3-time NBA Championbullet
3 Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encountersbullet

Related Articles

Sport Serena Williams Is Set to Reclaim Her Leading Role in Tennis
Serena Williams Tennis star storms out of court after losing to Osaka in 1st round of Miami Open
Entertainment Rising star takes down idol in first round
Serena Williams Tennis star weds Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Pulse List Top 5 Serena Vs Venus clashes
Serena Williams Venus knocks sister out of Indian Wells
Indian Wells Potro beats Federer to win men's title,Osaka wins women's title
Serena Williams Tennis star returns to action as husband, baby watch
Serena Williams Tennis star is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Sports Serena Williams looks set to return to tennis at the Australian Open in January

Sports

Superstar American boxer Floyd Mayweather has been sued by Zinni Media for failing to show up in Nigeria and Ghana.
Floyd Mayweather American boxer sued by media company for not coming to Nigeria
D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers
2019 FIBA World Cup D’Tigers advance to second round of qualifiers
With Sheer Will, LeBron James leads the Cavaliers back to the finals
LeBron James NBA star joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M
Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo American star of Nigerian descent named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards as Harden takes MVP