Toronto Raptors blow out Golden State Warriors 113-93 in the NBA

The Tornoto Raptors have recorded their second win over the Golden State Warriors this season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steph Curry and Danny Green play

Steph Curry and Danny Green

(NBA)

The Tornoto Raptors blew out reigning NBA Champions Golden State Warriors 113-93 in an encounter played on Thursday, December 13.

The Golden State Warriors came into the encounter on a six game winning streak and superstars Steph Curry and and Draymond Green back after injuries.

Serge Ibaka, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston play

Serge Ibaka, Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston

(NBA)

 

NBA results

The Utah Jazz returned to winning ways against the Miami Heat with Donovan Mitchell recorded 21 points in the 111-84 win.

Donovan Mitchell play

Donovan Mitchell

(NBA)

 

Anthony Davis recorded a season-high 44 points and 18 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-114.

Rookies Luka Doncic and Trae Young both brought their best game as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic play

Luka Doncic

(NBA)

Both Donic and Young had 24 points as the Mavericks made it 11 straight wins at home.

Mike Conley recorded 23 points as the Memphis Grizzles improved to 16-11 by beating the Portland TrailBlazers 92-83.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points with 11 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers won their fifth straight game by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97.

Thaddeus Young play

Thaddeus Young 

(NBA)

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 113-106, Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia Sixers 127-124

Kemba Walker recorded 31 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 108-107, while the Boston Celtics continued their winning streak by beating Washington Wizards 130-125.

