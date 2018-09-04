news

The Undertaker made an appearance on Monday Night Raw to confront Shawn Michaels and also send a threat to his rival Triple H.

The Undertaker will clash against Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne on Saturday, October 6.

Ahead of the clash, Shawn Michael made an appearance on Monday Raw where he made a speech, throwing support for his friend Triple H.

The famous funeral bell suddenly went off during his speech to the entrance of The Undertaker.

Shawn Michaels has been retired since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 and the Heartbreak Kid told The Phenom that he has stayed retired out of respect for him.

Undertaker questioned that the decision might have been made out of fear and went ahead to vow to ‘put down’ Triple H at their next fight.

"In Melbourne, Australia, I'm going to put your buddy TripleH down again," The Undertaker told Shawn Michaels.

The confrontation hints at a potential return for Michael at the WWE Super Show-Down in October.

New Tag champions

Also on Monday Night Raw, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre became the new Tag champions after beating the former title holders, The B Team.

The Shield was arrested by acting General Manager, Baron Corbin in what is one of the talking points from Monday night raw.

After they were taken away before the start of the event, the group returned after the main event but were brutalised in a massive ambush by several superstar fighters.