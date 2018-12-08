Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Steph Curry leads Warriors to 105-95 win over Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to 105-95 win over Bucks

The Golden State Warriors made it three straight wins with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the star of the show.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Steph Curry play Steph had another 20 point game for the Warriors (NBA)

Steph Curry produced another stunning performance as the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-95 in an NBA game played on Saturday, December 8.

The Warriors showed signs of getting back to their best as they dispatched the Bucks away from home.

Klay Thompson play Klay Thompson scored 20 points for the Warriors (NBA.)

Steph was the star of the show again like he was against the Cleveland Cavaliers contributing 20 points with help from Klay Thompson who also added 20 points.

 

The Warriors reduced the strength of the Bucks which was playing with their length as Steph and Klay hit the ball well from the perimeter.

Kevin Durant play Kevin Durant had a quiet game for the Warriors (NBA)

 

The win means the Warriors have now made it three straight wins and improved in the western conference to 18-9.

Spurs vs Lakers

In the other star game, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan contributed 36 points with nine assists and eight rebounds as the Spurs beat the Lakers 133-120.

DeMar DeRozan play The San Antonio Spurs beat the Lakers (NBA)

Despite an impressive performance from LeBron James who dropped 36 points the Lakers suffered defeat after four straight wins.

NBA results

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Orlando Magic 112-90.

Jimmy Butler recorded 38 points for the second straight games as the Philadelphia Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 away from home.

Jimmy Butler play Jimmy Butler recorded 38 points again (NBA)

 

D'Angelo Russell contributed 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105.

Kemba Walker dropped 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets 113-107.

 

Zach LaVine with 25 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112.

Zach LaVine play Zach LaVine was the hero gain for the Chicago Bulls (NBA)

The Memphis Grizzles beat the New Orlean Pelicans 107-103 , while Bam Adebayo recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 115-98 win away against the Phoenix Suns.

De'Aaron Fox with 30 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-110.

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 WWE star Roman Reigns diagnosed with cancerbullet
2 Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA finals...bullet
3 NBA 2K19 Nigerian dance move Shaku-Shaku featured in new edition of...bullet

Related Articles

Derrick Rose scores 50 points for Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA
Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA finals rematch
LeBron leads the Lakers to bounce back from defeat against Pacers in NBA
Klay Thompson sets NBA record as Warriors beat Bulls
Steph Curry returns to lead Warriors to victory against Hawks in NBA
Kevin Durant powers Warriors to win against Orlando Magic
NBA resumes as Golden State Warriors kick-off title defence with a win
Warriors end 4-game losing streak against the Trail Blazers
LeBron James becomes 5th all-time scorer in NBA history
LeBron James debuts for LA Lakers in 128-119 loss to Portland Trail Blazers

Sports

Steph Curry and Trae Young
Steph Curry returns to lead Warriors to victory against Hawks in NBA
Golden Putters are number one in MiniGolf League
LeBron James
LeBron leads the Lakers to bounce back from defeat against Pacers in NBA
LeBron James
Lakers suffer back to back defeat with 117-85 loss to Nuggets
X
Advertisement