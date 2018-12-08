Steph Curry leads Warriors to 105-95 win over Bucks

news

Steph Curry produced another stunning performance as the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-95 in an NBA game played on Saturday, December 8.

The Warriors showed signs of getting back to their best as they dispatched the Bucks away from home.

Steph was the star of the show again like he was against the Cleveland Cavaliers contributing 20 points with help from Klay Thompson who also added 20 points.

The Warriors reduced the strength of the Bucks which was playing with their length as Steph and Klay hit the ball well from the perimeter.

The win means the Warriors have now made it three straight wins and improved in the western conference to 18-9.

Spurs vs Lakers

In the other star game, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan contributed 36 points with nine assists and eight rebounds as the Spurs beat the Lakers 133-120.

Despite an impressive performance from LeBron James who dropped 36 points the Lakers suffered defeat after four straight wins.

NBA results

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Orlando Magic 112-90.

Jimmy Butler recorded 38 points for the second straight games as the Philadelphia Sixers beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 away from home.

D'Angelo Russell contributed 29 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105.

Kemba Walker dropped 21 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets 113-107.

Zach LaVine with 25 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-112.

The Memphis Grizzles beat the New Orlean Pelicans 107-103 , while Bam Adebayo recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 115-98 win away against the Phoenix Suns.

De'Aaron Fox with 30 points as the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-110.