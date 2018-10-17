Pulse.ng logo
Go
Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder 108-100

NBA resumes as Golden State Warriors kick-off title defence with a win

The NBA is back with the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics recording huge wins.

  Published:
Steph Curry and Dennis Schroder play Steph Curry led the Warriors to victory over the Thunders (NBA)

The NBA tipped off with Golden State Warriors as they kicked off their title defence with a 108-100 win over Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 17.

2018 NBA Championship Rings

Golden State Warriors were presented with 2018 NBA Championship Rings to commemorate their title victory over Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

 

The rings were given to each member of the squad that participated as they defended their title for the second time last season.

The champions also presented a ring to a special member of the staff for his efforts to their success lasts season

Golden State Warriors 108 Oklahoma City Thunder 100

The NBA started with a bang as Golden State began their title defence at home to Oklahoma City with a nervy win.

Klay Thompson play Klay Thompson provided support for Steph Curry with 14 points (NBA)

 

The Golden State Warriors recovered from consecutive defeat to a Lebron James led La Lakers in the pre-season.

The game at the Oracle Arena started at a high tempo and despite the Thunder missing star player Russell Westbrook they put up a good fight and were only 10 points behind as they went into the break  57-47.

An explosive third quarter from Paul George gave the Thunder life in the second half to reduce the deicit as Golden State four All stars rallied together to deny them in the fourth quarter to register a 108-100 win.

Kevin Durant play Kevin Durant added 27 points to the Golden State Warriors (NBA)

 

Top performers are for the Warriors are Steph Curry with 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, supported by Kevin Durant with 27 points and Klay Thompson with 14 points.

For the Thunder were Dennis Schroder who recorded 21 points nine rebounds and six assists with support from Paul George who recorded 27 points.

 

In the other opening game in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics cleaned up on the Philadelphia 76ers with Jayson Tatum recording 23 points and nine rebounds, matched by points by Joel Embiid.

Image
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

