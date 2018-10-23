WWE star Roman Reigns diagnosed with cancer

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

WWE star Roman Reigns has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer on Monday, October 22.

Reigns had to give up to Universal Championship after he announced to that his battle to Leukaemia has returned after an 11-year absence.

Now, 33-years-old and a father of three children, the announcement from Roman came as a shock to the crowd with Seth Rollins in tears at Newark, New Jersey.

Roman Reigns diagnosed with cancer

Despite being a champion in the ring, Roman disclosed that his biggest battle was outside the ring with cancer.

Roman’s shield brother Rollins and Dean Ambrose were left devastated at the announcement and him giving up his title.

Reigns who fought Brock Lesnar at the WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 has called time on his career.

He announced that the leukemia is expected to keep him out of action indefinitely with his colleagues showering him with praise as he left the ring.

Leukaemia is known to be the cancer of the blood and Reigns is expected to face a heavy battle to recover from the setback.

Concerned supporters took to social media to wish the wrestling superstar well as he probably has fought his last fight in the ring.