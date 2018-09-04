news

Roger Federer has been knocked out of the 2018 US Open after a 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6 to John Millman in the fourth round of the Grand Slam on Tuesday, September 4.

The 37-year-old Federer was unable to match the intensity of younger Millman who has gone on to cause one of the upsets of the tournament.

Federer was expected to advance to the quarterfinal seeded number two but the Australian world number 55 was run ragged at the US Open.

Speaking after the encounter Millman stated that Federer was a role model for him.

He said, “I'm in a bit of disbelief. Roger has been a hero of mine. Today he wasn't at his best but I will take it.

“I felt a bit of a deer in the headlights to begin with but I got out of a tough second set and found my fight. I started to serve really well and he had an off service night. The one thing I can control is the fight in me and I did that.”