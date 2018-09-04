Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

Roger Federer out of US Open 4th round by John Millman 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6

U.S Open John Millman knocks-out Roger Federer in 4th round

Roger Federer will have to wait for another Grand Slam after he was knocked out of the 2018 US Open.

  • Published:
play (SIPA USA)

Roger Federer has been knocked out of the 2018 US Open after a 3-6 7-5 7-6 7-6 to John Millman in the fourth round of the Grand Slam on Tuesday, September 4.

The 37-year-old Federer was unable to match the intensity of younger Millman who has gone on to cause one of the upsets of the tournament.

play John Millman knocked out Roger Federer at the US Open (Getty Images)

 

Federer was expected to advance to the quarterfinal seeded number two but the Australian world number 55 was run ragged at the US Open.

Speaking after the encounter Millman stated that Federer was a role model for him.

He said, “I'm in a bit of disbelief. Roger has been a hero of mine. Today he wasn't at his best but I will take it.

play Roger Federer will have to wait to win another Grand Slam (SIPA USA)

 

“I felt a bit of a deer in the headlights to begin with but I got out of a tough second set and found my fight. I started to serve really well and he had an off service night. The one thing I can control is the fight in me and I did that.”

After a comfortable four sets victory over Federer, Millman will meet another favourite Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday, August 5.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Timeyin Amatossero-Keke Covenant University graduate collapses and dies...bullet
2 Colin Kaepernick Polarising NFL star is the face of Nike’s 30th ‘Just...bullet
3 Gold Coast 2018 Team Nigeria ends Commonwealth Games with 24 medalsbullet

Related Articles

Wimbledon Novak Djokovic beats Anderson to win title
Wimbledon Serena Williams loses final to Kerber
Indian Wells Potro beats Federer to win men's title,Osaka wins women's title
Serena Williams Tennis superstar suffers heaviest defeat of her career
Wimbledon Serena, Nadal set for quarter-finals encounters
Serena Williams Tennis star storms out of court after losing to Osaka in 1st round of Miami Open
Serena Williams Venus knocks sister out of Indian Wells
Serena Williams Tennis star returns to action as husband, baby watch

Sports

Shawn Michaels and The Undertakers
WWE Raw The Undertaker confronts Shawn Michaels and threatens Triple H
U.S Open Serena records easy win over sister Venus to progress to 4th round
Odell Beckham Jnr.
Odell Beckham Jnr. Giants star signs new $95M contract to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history
Divine Oduduru
Pulse Opinion Oduduru might dump Nigeria before Tokyo 2020 and no one would blame him