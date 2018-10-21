Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul were the star of the show after they both threw punches at each other as LA Lakers lost at home 115-124 to the Houston Rockets in Lebron James home debut.

Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul throw punches

LeBron James was supposed to grab the headlines as he was making his home debut for the Lakers in the NBA.

Rather is was Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo tat dominated the the converstaion after reigniting their feud at the Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers aimed to bounce back from a 128-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, October 19 in front of their home supporters.

Lakers 115 Rockets 124

The Lakers were trailing after the first quarter ended 31-28 in favour of the Rocket, and were unable to step up in the second quarter which ended 35-34 to give the away team a four point lead going into the halftime break.

With the scores at 109-108 in favour of the Rockets an altercation that changed the course of the game happened with veterans Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo the culprits throwing punches with Lakers Small forward Brandon Ingram also joining in the brawl.

The game ended in a 124-115 win for the Rockets as they cruised to a 26-18 lead in the fourth quarter.

Other NBA Results

more to follow