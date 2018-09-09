news

Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna has emerged the winner of the 2018 ITTF-African Championships held in Mauritius, when he defeated Ahmed Saleh in the final played on Sunday, September 9.

The victory was Aruna's first win in a senior men's single in Africa after recent defeats in past competitions.

The final game played at Port Luis was a five set thriller with Quadri coming out victorious 4-1 over his Egyptian opponents.

To advance to the final Quadri beat his compatriot Olajide Omotayo in four straight sets.

The final against Saleh ended (11-7, 6-11,13-11, 11-9, 11-1) to Quadri.

He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievement through a message from the International Table Tennis Federation.

The triumph was Quadri's second at the competition as he was part of the Nigerian table tennis team that won a gold medal in the team event .

Quadri's recent achievement marks an unforgettable year where he won in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also the Nigerian Open.