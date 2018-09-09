Aruna Quadri has continued his impressive winning streak in 2018 by adding the 2018 ITTF-African Championships
The victory was Aruna's first win in a senior men's single in Africa after recent defeats in past competitions.
The final game played at Port Luis was a five set thriller with Quadri coming out victorious 4-1 over his Egyptian opponents.
To advance to the final Quadri beat his compatriot Olajide Omotayo in four straight sets.
The final against Saleh ended (11-7, 6-11,13-11, 11-9, 11-1) to Quadri.
He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievement through a message from the International Table Tennis Federation.
A big congratulations to @dina_alaameshref and @quadriaruna for becoming 2018 ITTF Africa Championship Women's & Men's Singles Champion! @dina_alaameshref recaptured the title she won in 2015 while @quadriaruna won his first!
The triumph was Quadri's second at the competition as he was part of the Nigerian table tennis team that won a gold medal in the team event.
Quadri's recent achievement marks an unforgettable year where he won in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also the Nigerian Open.
Quadri will now prepare for the Liebherr 2018 Men’s World Cup where he will represent Nigeria in October 2018