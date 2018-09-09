Pulse.ng logo
Quadri Aruna beats Ahmed Saleh to2018 ITTF-African Championships

2018 ITTF-African Championships Quadri Aruna wins first African senior men’s singles title

Aruna Quadri has continued his impressive winning streak in 2018 by adding the 2018 ITTF-African Championships

  • Published:
play Aruna Quadri has won his first African tennis single event (Instagram/Aruna Quadri)

Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna has emerged the winner of the 2018 ITTF-African Championships held in Mauritius, when he defeated Ahmed Saleh in the final played on Sunday, September 9.

The victory was Aruna's first win in a senior men's single in Africa after recent defeats in past competitions.

The final game played at Port Luis was a five set thriller with Quadri coming out victorious 4-1 over his Egyptian opponents.

play Aruna Quadri is again a champion (Instagram)

 

To advance to the final Quadri beat his compatriot Olajide Omotayo in four straight sets.

The final against Saleh ended (11-7, 6-11,13-11, 11-9, 11-1) to Quadri.

He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievement through a message from the International Table Tennis Federation.

 

The triumph was Quadri's second at the competition as he was part of the Nigerian table tennis team that won a gold medal in the team event.

Quadri's recent achievement marks an unforgettable year where he won in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also the Nigerian Open.

Quadri will now prepare for the Liebherr 2018 Men’s World Cup  where he will represent Nigeria in October 2018

