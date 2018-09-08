news

Nigerian dance move ‘Shaku-Shaku’ has been featured in the newest edition of popular basketball video game NBA 2K.

Although the NBA 2K19 will be released on Tuesday, September 11, the 20th Anniversary Special Edition version of the game which was first developed and released in 1999 launched on Friday, September 7.

In NBA 2K, users are allowed to select the type of dance move they can use to celebrate after scoring points and the Shaku-Shaku has been included in the latest edition.

The Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance style that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

The dance has since become very popular and its popularity has since soared with the likes of Paul Pogba and some of his French teammates doing it during the their title-winning campaign at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It’s also the favourite dance style amongst Super Eagles players.

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi also did the dance after he scored against Chelsea recently in a Premier League game.

Both the Standard Edition and the Special Edition of the NB 2K19 will be available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

For gamers wishing to play early, the NBA 2K19 Prelude version has been available for download for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One since Friday, August 31, allowing gamers to begin their career mode and eventually transfer progress over to the full game.

The Standard Edition of the video game will cost N21, 476 ($59.99) while the 20th Anniversary Special Edition of NBA 2k19 will cost N35, 796 ($99.99).

NB: $1=N358