Indiana Pacers Guard Victor Oladipo a player of Nigerian descent emerged winner of the Most Improved Player at the 2018 NBA Awards held on Monday, June 25.

Oladipo who led the Indiana Pacers to the play offs until they knocked out by a Lebron James inspired Cleveland Caveliers was recognised for his significant improvement this season.

Th 26-year-old Oladipo beat competition from Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Oladipo has shown great versatility in the last season occupying both the point and shooting guard positions.

Here is a full list of the other winners at the 2018 NBA Awards

James Harden beats Lebron James to 2018 NBA MVP

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden emerged winner of the Most Valuable Player at the 2018 NBA Awards.

Harden beat Cleveland Cavalier star man Lebron James and New Orleans Pelican's Anthony Davis to the award.

He had a stellar season with the Rockets and led them to the Eastern Conference finals where they lost to eventual winners Golden State Warriors.

Ben Simmons wins Rookie of the year

Philadelphia 76ers point guard/ forward Ben Simmons was rewarded for a very successful season with the Rookie of the Year at the 2018 NBA Awards.

Simmons beat competition form the Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.

Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert emerged winner of the Defensive Player of the Year ahead of Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and New Orleans Pelican's Anthony Davis.

Lou Williams wins Sixth Player award

Los Angeles Clippers Guard Lou Williams emerged the winner of the Sixth Player award ahead of Eric Gordon of Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet.

Dwane Casey wins Coach of the Year award

Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey emerged winner of the Coach of the year award ahead of Quin Price Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics.

Jamal Crawford wins Teammate of the Year award