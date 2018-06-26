Victor Oladipo emerges as the most improved player in the 2018 season.
Oladipo who led the Indiana Pacers to the play offs until they knocked out by a Lebron James inspired Cleveland Caveliers was recognised for his significant improvement this season.
Th 26-year-old Oladipo beat competition from Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
Oladipo has shown great versatility in the last season occupying both the point and shooting guard positions.
Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden emerged winner of the Most Valuable Player at the 2018 NBA Awards.
Harden beat Cleveland Cavalier star man Lebron James and New Orleans Pelican's Anthony Davis to the award.
He had a stellar season with the Rockets and led them to the Eastern Conference finals where they lost to eventual winners Golden State Warriors.
Philadelphia 76ers point guard/ forward Ben Simmons was rewarded for a very successful season with the Rookie of the Year at the 2018 NBA Awards.
Simmons beat competition form the Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert emerged winner of the Defensive Player of the Year ahead of Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid and New Orleans Pelican's Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles Clippers Guard Lou Williams emerged the winner of the Sixth Player award ahead of Eric Gordon of Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet.
Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey emerged winner of the Coach of the year award ahead of Quin Price Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics.