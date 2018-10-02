Pulse.ng logo
Lewis Hamilton clinches Russian Grand Prix

Formula One Lewis Hamilton clinches Russian Grand Prix to extend lead over Vettel

With just five races left in the year, Hamilton has a chance to go and win the fifth Formula One title of his career.

  • Published:
Lewis Hamilton clinches Russian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

British racer, Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, September 30 clinched the Russian Grand Prix to extend his leave over Sebastian Vettel to 50 points.

The 33-year-old got the win after he was allowed to pass by Valtteri Bottas on the orders of Mercedes.

The decisive intervention came on lap 23 of 53 in the race. Toto Wolff pressed the ‘tactics’ button and gave the call to race engineer Tony Ross who passed the message to Bottas saying; “You need to let Lewis by into Turn 13.”

Hamilton then finished first with Bottas second and then the third place for Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

It was Hamilton’s eighth win of the season and leads Vettel by 50 points in the race for the world title.

Team orders like the one given to Bottas are legal but always controversial.

I assured Valtteri it wasn't something I asked for, but it is something the team felt was right for us to do. The team understandably want to win both the drivers' and constructors' titles,” Hamilton said.

