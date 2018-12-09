LeBron James leads Lakers to bounce back against Grizzles

news

LeBron James put in a decent performance as the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from defeat to the San Antonio Spurs with a 111-88 win over the Memphis Grizzles.

The Lakers were more dominant in their second back to back away trip, and LeBron used his experience in guiding the players to a massive blow out win in Memphis.

The Lakers won three quarters (27-16, 36-24, 28-26) to record a heavy lead before losing the fourth quarter (20-22).

LeBron James was tied on 20 points for the Lakers by Kyle Kuzma who also put up an impressive performance.

The result means that the Lakers have now won five of their last six games and return home for their next fixture against LeBron's former team Miami Heat.

NBA results

Rookie Luka Doncic was again at his best for the Dallas Mavericks as they beat the Houston Rockets 107-104.

The 19-year-old had an 11-0 scoring run against the Rockets in the closing seconds of the game to lead his team to victory.

The Boston Celtics made it five straight wins after they beat the Chicago Bulls 133-77, the Brooklyn Nets also beat the New York Knicks 112-104.

The Cleveland Cavaliers returned to winning ways thanks to 29 points from rookie Collin Sexton as they beat the Washington Wizards 116-101.

The Atlanta Hawks also recorded a 106-98 win against the Denver Nuggets, while the Indiana Pacers made it three straight wins beating the Sacramento Kings 107-97.