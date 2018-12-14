James Harden scores 50 points as the Rockets beat the Lakers 126-111 in the NBA

news

The Houston Rockets were showed signs of returning to their best as James Harden came up big with 50 points to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 126-111 in an NBA encounter played on Friday, December 14.

Lakers star player LeBron James could not save the Lakers as they could not create the momentum which saw them sweep aside the Miami Heat in their last fixture.

Houston have struggled for consistency this season but veteran Chris Paul has returned to full fitness and was key for the Rockets against the Lakers.

The Rockets won the first and second quarter (29-24, 33-32), the Lakers however took the the third quarter but could not not outscore the Rockets.





Harden recorded a triple double with 50 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds with help from Clint Capela who contributed 16 points.

Top performers for the Lakers were LeBron James with 29 points while Kyle Kuzma added 24 points.

more to follow...