Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > More Sports >

James Harden scores 50 points as Rockets beat Lakers 126-111

James Harden scores 50 points as the Rockets beat the Lakers 126-111 in the NBA

James Harden produced one of the best performances of the season as the Rockets dismissed the Lakers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
James Harden play

James Harden

(NBA)

The Houston Rockets were showed signs of returning to their best as James Harden came up big with 50 points to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 126-111 in an NBA encounter played on Friday, December 14.

Lakers star player LeBron James could not save the Lakers as they could not create the momentum which saw them sweep aside the Miami Heat in their last fixture.

Lebron James play

Lebron James

(NBA)

 

Houston have struggled for consistency this season but veteran Chris Paul has returned to full fitness and was key for the Rockets against the Lakers.

The Rockets won the first and second quarter (29-24, 33-32), the Lakers however took the the third quarter but could not not outscore the Rockets.

James Harden play

James Harden

(NBA.)


Harden recorded a triple double with 50 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds with help from Clint Capela who contributed 16 points.

Top performers for the Lakers were LeBron James with 29 points while Kyle Kuzma added 24 points.

more to follow...

Image
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Image
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Toronto Raptors blow out Golden State Warriors 113-93 in the NBAbullet
2 LeBron James and Dwyane Wade face off as Lakers beat Heat 108-105 in NBAbullet
3 WWE star Roman Reigns diagnosed with cancerbullet

Related Articles

Steph Curry leads Warriors to 105-95 win over Bucks
Derrick Rose scores 50 points for Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA
LeBron James leads Lakers to bounce back against Grizzles
Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA finals rematch
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade face off as Lakers beat Heat 108-105 in NBA
LeBron leads the Lakers to bounce back from defeat against Pacers in NBA
Klay Thompson sets NBA record as Warriors beat Bulls
Steph Curry returns to lead Warriors to victory against Hawks in NBA
Kevin Durant powers Warriors to win against Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors blow out Golden State Warriors 113-93 in the NBA

Sports

LeBron James
LeBron James leads Lakers to bounce back against Grizzles
Steph Curry
Steph Curry leads Warriors to 105-95 win over Bucks
Steph Curry
Steph Curry scores 42 points as Warriors beat Cavaliers in NBA finals rematch
Steph Curry and Trae Young
Steph Curry returns to lead Warriors to victory against Hawks in NBA
X
Advertisement