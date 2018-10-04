news

Nigeria men basketball team D’Tigers have been congratulated by the Federation of International Basketball (FIBA) for picking up one of the tickets to the world cup in 2019.

D’Tigers are unbeaten in their qualification campaign with nine consecutive wins across two different group stages.

The world basketball governing body sent a letter of congratulations to the President, Engr. Musa Kida led Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

“Allow me to sincerely congratulate you, your National Federation and your players, on behalf also of our president, Mr. Muratore on the qualification of your National Team to the FIBA Basketball World Cup which will be held in China next summer.”

The letter by FIBA Secretary General, Patrick Baumann also stated that Nigerian basketball is coming of age just as the as the women basketball team D’Tigress showed the world while the men's team will join the best countries in the world at the global event next year.

“As we embarked on a new era with the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers, your early successful qualification, well before the end of the qualifications is a testimony to the strength of your team and of basketball in your country.

“FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019 will be remembered for long and will mark a new era in the history of basketball and its World Cup.”

“Your Federation and its National Team can be proud of having achieved this important milestone and being part of the journey to China,” the letter continued.

D’Tigers still have a few games to play in the qualification series but are scheduled for February 2019 despite their participation at the world event already guaranteed.