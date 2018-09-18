Pulse.ng logo
Eliud Kipchoge given a car by Isuzu for breaking world record

Eliud Kipchoge Eliud Kipchoge walks away with brand new car after breaking world record in Berlin (Photos)

Congratulations Kipchoge!!!

play Eliud Kipchoge. Eliud Kipchoge given a new car by Isuzu for breaking world record (Courtesy)

Kenyan Athlete Eliud Kipchoge, who broke World Marathon Record in Berlin, will walk away with a brand new Isuzu Dmax double-cab pick-up courtesy of truck manufacturers Isuzu East Africa, as part of a Sh20 million deal he signed with them.

Kipchoge had been promised a new vehicle by Isuzu, if he broke the World record set by Dennis Kimetto in 2014.

However,he was able to set a new record after he clocked 2 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds (2:1:39) to smash the World Record previously held by Kenyan Dennis Kimeto with a record time of 2 hours 2 minutes and 57 seconds (2:2:57) that was set in 2014.

play Charles Kariuki, Isuzu East Africa’s Chief Financial Officer with Eliud Kipchoge. Eliud Kipchoge given a car by Isuzu for breaking world record (Courtesy)

 

This came days after Isuzu pledged to renew its partnership with the decorated athlete as the Isuzu Dmax brand ambassador for another two years.

“We have signed up with Eliud because over the years he has demonstrated strength, resilience and reliability in his performance. He has not failed and that resonates well with our Isuzu D-Max that we are giving him,” said Charles Kariuki, Isuzu East Africa’s Chief Financial Officer.

play Charles Kariuki, Isuzu East Africa’s Chief Financial Officer with Eliud Kipchoge. Eliud Kipchoge given a car by Isuzu for breaking world record (Courtesy )

 

Earlier on, the world-class runner had pocketed a cool Sh7m for training and personal use from Isuzu.

The 33 year-old is also current Olympic Marathon Champion.

On the other hand, Gladys Cherono crossed the finish line first in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds to win the women’s race at the 45th edition of the BMW Berlin Marathon.

play Gladys Cherono. Eliud Kipchoge given a car by Isuzu for breaking world record (Courtesy)

 

Ethiopian duo Aga Ruti and Tirunesh Dibaba finished second and third , clocking 2:18:34 and 2:18:55 respectively.

Another Kenyan, Edna Kiplagat finished fourth in 2:21:18.

