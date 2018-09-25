Pulse.ng logo
D'Tigress to avenge Nigeria Super Eagles defeat to Argentina

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress ready to avenge Super Eagles defeat to Argentina

Nigeria's D'Tigress aim for consecutive victories when they take on Argentina in their final group game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
D'Tigress play D'Tigress are looking forward to the clash against Argentina (AFA Sports)

Nigeria’s women Basketball team D’Tigress have stated that they are ready to avenge the Super Eagles defeat to the La Albiceleste of Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigerian were heartbroken after the Super Eagles crashed out of the group stage following a 2-1 defeat to Argentina in their last group fixture a team that has become a bogey team.

 

The D’Tigress dressing room was in high spirits following their 74-68 win over Turkey in their second group game.

The national women’s team are determined to continue in winning ways but face Argentina in their last group encounter.

Nigeria vs Turkey play D'Tigress were in high spirits after their win against Turkey (FIBA)

After an 86-68 loss to Australia in their opener, D’Tigress can still qualify to the quarter-finals but need to defeat Argentina who has lost their opening two games.

Sarah Ogoke, who recorded 22-points in the victory over Turkey stated in an interview with Guardian that she is delighted about the result of the game but is already making plans for another victory.

D'Tigress play D'Tigress lost their opening game of the world cup to Australia (FIBA)

She said, “Sunday’s game was good, but we are not going to dwell on it for too long. We still have another very big and must win the game against Argentina tomorrow.”

The Shooting Guard also revealed that the D’Tigress will have to step up to banish the Super Eagles perennial demons Argentina.

Nigeria vs Turkey play Sarah Ogoke contributed 22 points against Italy (FIBA)

 

She said, “This is going to be our revenge against Argentina that took out the Super Eagles at the FIFA World cup. So we have to beat Argentina.”

Team Captain Evelyn Akhator has called for focus from her teammates as she stated that despite losing their opening two games Argentina will be no pushovers.

Nigeria vs Turkey play D'Tigress recorded Nigeria's first win at the world cup (FIBA)

 

D'Tigress vs Argentina

She said, “No game is easy if you underrate any team, you probably might be surprised. This is the game that we really need. We need to beat Argentina by a big margin.”

“I believe in the team so much, we trust each other and that’s key. If we keep trusting ourselves, we are going to go far.”

D'Tigress play D'Tigress have one group game left against Argentina (Bball)

D’Tigress take on Argentina in their final group fixture of the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Tuesday, September 25 by 5:30 PM Nigerian time.

  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • D’Tigress
    D’Tigress   FIBA  
  • Evelyn Akhator (second from right) and Astou Traore (third from right)
    All Star of the 2017 FIBA Women's AfroBasket  FIBA  
  • Astou Traore (right)
    Nigeria beat Senegal to win 2017 AfroBasket title  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr
    Ndidi Madu and Oumoul Khairy Sarr  FIBA  
  • Atonye Nyingifa
    Atonye Nyingifa  FIBA  
  • D'Tigress
    D'Tigress  FIBA  
  • Chioma Udeaja
    Chioma Udeaja  FIBA  
  • Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu
    Nkechi Akashili, Ezinne Kalu and Upe Atosu  FIBA  
  • Ezinne Kalu
    Ezinne Kalu  FIBA  
  • Adaora Elonu
    Adaora Elonu  FIBA  
  • Ndidi Madu
    Ndidi Madu  FIBA  
